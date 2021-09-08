Allina Health officials say it will be Thursday or Friday before they decide whether to appeal a decision by the city's Heritage Preservation Commission essentially denying permission to raze the 133-year old Johnston Hall.
The Commission on Wednesday voted not to approve a Certificate of Appropriateness that would have made the path to demolition straighter. A denial gives the property owner 15 days to appeal to the City Council.
But even then, the city's building official could step in if he finds the building's condition so dire that demolition can't be delayed
A Sept. 2 report from a structural engineering firm hired by Allina found that "immediate action needs to be taken to prevent possible damage to property or persons by a sudden collapse of the bell tower." City Building Official John Rued, in a memo to the Commission, agreed.
Commissioners were clearly dismayed. Commissioner Karl Vohs called the hall's condition and the request "demolition by neglect." Commission member Jeannie Michaels was angry.
"I'm absolutely furious with Allina," she said. "They knew what that building was and they didn't maintain it."
While maintenance has clearly been a problem for the historic building, the last piece of Seabury Divinity School founded by Bishop Henry Whipple, it was an issue long before Allina took ownership in 2015.
A 2010 report done for District One Hospital, which owned the building before the hospital became part of Allina, listed concerns with the bell tower dating back to 1984. Cracks in the tower have been repaired, according to the recent report, but others have appeared.
At one point, Commission member Sam Temple asked Allina's South Market President Michael Johnston (no relation to Johnston Hall's namesake) if the healthcare group would consider removing only the tower. Johnston demurred, saying it wasn't a decision he alone could make that evening.
But after the meeting, Johnston indicated it's something the Allina team working on the project would consider. Engineers, he said, would look at the impact of taking down just a portion of the building and whether that's something Allina is interested in.
Finances will play a role in any decision, as taking the building down in stages, even if it's years apart, will increase the final cost, said Rued.
Johnston concurred, noting that Allina needs to keep expenditures focused on its mission: healthcare.
And while Allina has installed fencing around the historic hall to keep people away, it's moved healthcare services out of a portion of the hospital that lies just feet south of the tower. Patients have had to go outside to access care, he said, underscoring the importance of quick action.
Commission members seemed to abandon any hope of negotiating a deal to salvage to brunt of Johnston Hall with their vote, an action Temple said was "a referendum on Allina, a referendum on all owners previously."
Its vote, he said, was the board standing against the neglect found in any number of Faribault's historic properties and what he believes is the lack of value placed on the board.
"We're not going to sanction that," he said.
The city had been working since late 2018 to market the property for reuse. At one point, a deal had been struck to convert the building into a chemical health treatment facility, but the agreement between the developer and treatment providers soured. Since then, the city's been unable to find an interested developer.