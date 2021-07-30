Seniors who participate in SEMCAC's dining program aren't there for just the balanced meal at a reasonable rate.
They're also there to socialize, something that has been missing with curbside pickup meals over the last year. After a large outcry from seniors in southeastern Minnesota, specifically in Faribault, SEMCAC Senior Services Director Jeff Wyant knew it was time to bring congregate dining back.
With members coming back to the area's senior centers for daily activities like playing cards, coffee groups and fitness classes, Wyant said there was a persistent call from the community for congregate dining to return. SEMCAC has 39 dining sites in the following 11 southeast Minnesota counties: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.
Since each site's participation varies, Wyant says the opening dates for some locations differs. In Faribault, Buckham West staff eagerly anticipate the dining center's grand reopening Monday, Aug. 2. Places like Buckham West will continue to offer flexible options, like curbside pickup.
"We will work with our partners to figure out the best way to get seniors their meals," said Wyant. "There's still a lot of options for seniors."
Mona Kaiser, Buckham West's executive director, said its priority since last March has been this meal program. While everything at Buckham West was closed, Kaiser said they were proud of the fact they could keep the meal program going the entire time.
"We worked hard to keep people healthy and fed," said Kaiser. "Having people come into our building is a time to celebrate."
Buckham West hosts a grand reopening celebration Aug. 9 to welcome people back to the dining center. Wyant will be onsite, along with music, giveaways and a special meal.
Though Buckham West saw an increase of 5-10 participants using the curbside pickup meal delivery, Wyant said across the board they maintained their numbers. Prior to COVID-19, they weren't allowed to provide take out meals per SEMCAC's funding agency. Once the operating procedure was implemented early last year, Wyant said SEMCAC's team executed the transition to curbside "beautifully." He is thankful the majority of SEMCAC's staff stayed healthy over the last 18 months and were able to continue serving seniors.
Knowing the socialization aspect of the congregate dining draws a lot of seniors, Wyant said trying to combat isolation was one of their biggest challenges. They tried to overcome this challenge by sending different activities to clients and helping them stay connected with family and friends.
"We did everything we could think of for people to stay connected," said Wyant.
Wyant is especially thankful for all volunteers who understood the importance of the program and made a commitment to the community's seniors to make sure they were still getting the food they needed.
"Coming into COVID, we thought we were going to take a big hit to our volunteer network," said Wyant. "We rely a lot on volunteers to help with a variety of things across the service network. In a majority of our locations, we were able to retain volunteers."
While some locations, like Faribault, are reopening on Monday, that is not true for all areas. Staff at FiftyNorth, in Northfield, are still determining when they will welcome people back. Fifty North Program Coordinator Patty Ciernia said there logistics that need to be figured out beforehand, though she hopes they will be up and running by October.
Currently, meals are prepared in Faribault and driven over to Fifty North for Northfielders to pick up. Since the building is a wellness center and public facility, their closing was mandated last year. Curbside meals began July 1, and they were forced to give up their lease on the dishwasher. While they didn't have much interest in curbside when it began last July, Ciernia said in the last two months, numbers have increased. Once they determine a reopening date, Ciernia said they will get the word out.
The SEMCAC senior nutrition program is partially funded through federal and state funds from the Older Americans Acts. Those funds cover around 55% of the cost of the program. Donations received from diners make up roughly 35% of the budget. All donations are anonymous and no one is denied service.
Wyant also commends the staff for preparing 2twice as many meals in 2020 than in 2019, serving over 300,000 meals across southeastern Minnesota. That equates to about 1,200 meals a day. Wyant believes they are on pace to serve the same number of meals in 2021 and look forward to reopening its dining sites. Currently, they have seven kitchens, 39 sites and 11 caterers that provide meals across the service area.