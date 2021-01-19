After years of hard work, Faribault appears to finally be on the verge of securing the state funding needed to move ahead with a key infrastructure project.
Thanks to funding included in last year’s bonding bill, the city is on pace to finally complete its flood mitigation and bank stabilization project at the Water Reclamation Facility, protecting the waste water treatment plant from overflowing into the neighboring Straight River. Under Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block’s plans, the council could approve final plans and set a bid date as soon as next week. A contract would be awarded in March, with construction set to take place over the summer and wrap up in October.
The project might seem obscure, but it’s been a priority of the city ever since 2010. That September, floodwaters were so high that the wastewater treatment plant, which sits just east of the Straight River near its confluence with the Cannon, flooded. It went offline for seven days and forced the city to pump untreated sewage, albeit very diluted with floodwater, directly into the river, allowable under certain circumstances and with state authorization.
The economic concerns were just as serious with the council asking businesses that use a great deal of water to scale back operations. Among those, Murray said, were Jennie-O Turkey Store, which closed for a week, and Faribault Foods, which cut back. Both were designed to limit the wastewater pouring into the city’s system.
Four years later, and again in September 2016, the city and treatment plant dealt with high water. Neither were as serious as the 2010 event, but each time the city constructed temporary earthen berms to keep water from the treatment plant and allow operations to continue as normal.And while the temporary berms did the job, they were just that, temporary.
While a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is not yet complete, Block said that only the final details are yet to be worked out. The state will cover approximately half of the project cost. Plans developed by engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson in collaboration with the city are both extensive and expensive, with a price tag of close to $4 million. However, that’s below the price tag city officials initially envisioned, which would have been closer to $5 million.
Even though the price may be lower than initially feared, that’s still nearly $2 million that the city will have to pay for the improvement out of the Sanitary Sewer Fund. As the city has prepared for the budget hit, Block said he’s confident it won’t force other key projects to be delayed.
Included in the design phase would be 1,715 feet of flood barrier, including 995 feet of flood wall and 720 feet of levee along the west side of the facility. An eastern flood wall tieback and road closure system would also be built.
Along the eastern side of the Straight, 1,900 feet of stream bank would be stabilized. Improvements would also be made to the sanitary sewer structure that collects wastewater from the northern part of the city, enabling staff to access it in the event of a flooding emergency.
Despite setbacks, both the DNR and the city remained interested in the project. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who served as mayor during the three flooding incidents, made sure that the site was included on the Senate Capital Investment Committee’s Fall 2019 bonding tour.
Under the 2021 bonding bill, the largest in state history, Faribault was listed as one of 21 communities across the state eligible to apply for $17 million in flood mitigation grants. In December, the DNR notified the city that it could receive up to $2 million in funding.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that the project could help Faribault to further grow its industrial sector, offering extra peace of mind for businesses who don’t want to see a repeat of the 2010 debacle.
“The status of support infrastructure for residential and industry are very important metrics for businesses considering expansions or relocation,” he said. They want to know they won’t have issues in terms of getting closed down, or having expansion plans being put on hold, until the municipality catches up.”