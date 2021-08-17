In a note sent to parents Tuesday, Faribault Public Schools is recommending that masks be worn inside district buildings. Masks continue to be required for anyone riding a school bus.
The recommendation is identical to COVID-19 protocols at Owatonna Public Schools and those issued last month by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The guidelines, proposed by the district's Incident Command Team, which has led the district's response to the coronavirus, will be presented to the School Board for its approval Monday. Also covered in the note are social distancing, hygiene, screening for the coronavirus and isolation procedures.
The district continues to promote vaccinations, writing that they're "the best tool we have to fight COVID-19."
And, it said, "While a fully vaccinated person may be able to pass the disease to others, the health experts we’ve consulted with tell us a vaccinated person is much less likely to become infected, and if they do, their illness is less likely to be severe."
Also announced Tuesday:
• Staff will take reasonable steps to provide spacing between students when possible.
• Students and staff are expected to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily before coming to school. Those experiencing symptoms should follow the COVID-19 Decision Tree to determine if they should attend.
• Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and common areas will continue. Healthy hygiene behaviors are strongly recommended.
• The district health and safety manager will report cases of COVID-19 to the Department of Health. Staff and families should self-report to the school if they or their student have symptoms of COVID-19, test positive for COVID-19 or recently had close contact with someone who tested positive.
• Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate by staying home from school until all three of the following are true: 1. They are asymptomatic, 2. It has been 10 days since they first felt sick or tested positive, and 3. They have had no fever for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicine.
• Students or staff with a member of their household who tests positive for COVID-19 should follow the COVID-19 Decision Tree to determine if they need to quarantine.
• Students displaying at least one common or two less common symptoms should also follow the COVID-19 Decision Tree.
• Families will be notified of close-contact exposure to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. However, quarantine for close contact with someone at school who tested positive for COVID-19 is no longer required.
Visitors and volunteers are welcome in Faribault school buildings. All volunteers must provide proof of vaccination.
These protocols are subject to change based on the evolving public health situation. Families will be immediately notified of changes.