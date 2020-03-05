AUSTIN — A Wisconsin man who investigators say killed his 2-year-old daughter in an Austin, Minnesota motel, then dumped her body in a ditch outside of Blooming Prairie was charged in Mower County District Court Thursday morning with second-degree murder, almost a year to the day that investigators say the girl was killed.
Dariaz Lewis Higgins, 35, faces up to 40 years in prison in the slaying of Noelani Robinson, 2, whose body was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. March 15, 2019, in a ditch on the side of Highway 218 about a mile north of Blooming Prairie. According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday, Higgins caused the death of Noelani, identified in the complaint as Victim A, then left her body in the ditch.
Higgins told police that he had, in fact, dumped the girl’s body in the ditch, the complaint, but denied that he caused the girl’s death.
“The defendant indicated that he was at the Rodeway Inn Motel and Victim A fell off the toilet and subsequently died,” the complaint reads. “The defendant said he wrapped Victim A’s body in blankets and left her on the motel room floor by the bed for a couple of days.”
Higgins said that then went to Milwaukee, got a vehicle and returned to Austin. On the morning of March 10, 2019, Higgins put Noelani’s body into the vehicle and drove in blizzard conditions toward Minneapolis with Deloise Lipsey, identified in the complaint only as “an adult female.”
Higgins told investigators that he knew Noelani was dead and that she had been dead for a couple of days before he put her body in the ditch, the complaint says. He told investigators that he “could not travel with her,” and so dumped the body.
Though Higgins told investigators that the girl had sustained the injuries as a result of falling from the toilet, the autopsy of Noelani showed otherwise, according to the complaint. The autopsy said that she had died from “multiple blunt force injuries to her head” and that the girl had suffered extensive hemorrhaging.
“The injuries that contributed to Victim A’s death did not match the defendant’s version of events,” the complaint says.
Higgins told his version of what happened to investigators in Wisconsin where he currently is in jail on first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing Sierra Robinson, the mother of Noelani Robinson. Sierra Robinson was shot and killed in Milwaukee on March 11, the day after Higgins says he dumped Noelani’s body.
According to a criminal complaint filed last year in the Sierra Robinson murder case, Higgins had been Sierra Robinson’s pimp. While Higgins was Sierra Robinson’s pimp, the two “started messing around … and Sierra became pregnant,” the complaint says. The result of the pregnancy was the child Noelani.