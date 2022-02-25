Departing Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen is most proud to leave behind body cameras and a task force dedicated to drugs and violent crimes.
Bohlen capped a career of over 30 years in law enforcement Friday. He’ll miss his colleagues but is ready for retirement, he says.
Reflecting on his nearly 10 years as the top cop in Faribault, Bohlen listed two top accomplishments. He helped form the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force.
And under his leadership Faribault officers were among the first in the state to wear body cameras.
The task force, formed in 2014, is a coalition of regional law enforcement agencies who supply officers to focus on finding drug dealers and investigating overdoses and drug-fueled crimes of violence. Its agents made the largest seizure of methamphetamine in state history in 2018 and was recognized by a state association in 2019 as the top narcotics task force of the year.
Officers began wearing cameras on their chests in 2019 and Bohlen said they have brought two benefits. The video recorded of criminal incidents can be used as evidence during prosecution. The cameras also bring more “transparency” for the public, the chief said. Cameras have become more important than ever, Bohlen said, as law enforcement officers have been put under the microscope in the wake of some high-profile officer-involved deaths.
Bohlen said he was frustrated by some people’s “knee jerk reactions” to those incidents that occurred outside of Faribault. He was especially frustrated by some politicians who “talked out of both sides of their mouth,” he said.
But most of the Faribault community has remained supportive of their local officers and continued to show their appreciation, Bohlen said.
“I am really sincerely grateful to have been the chief for the last nine-and-a-half years,” he said.
Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin will replace Bohlen. Sherwin will not start until March 28. Faribault Captain Neal Pederson will serve as interim chief for about a month. The Faribault City Council approved the interim appointment earlier this week, along with a $500 a week temporary pay boost.
Bohlen said he has confidence in Sherwin, who has worked in Rochester for over 20 years, including a term as interim chief.
“The department will be in good hands,” Bohlen said. “He is an exceptional person. I think he will do a great job as chief.”
One challenge Bohlen said his successor will face is filling officer vacancies. More officers have been leaving the profession than joining. That’s making recruitment more difficult for agencies across the state and beyond, Bohlen said.
Multiple vacancies at the FPD recently have been filled, bringing the department back up to fully staffed at 35 officers. It will be a few more months before the new officers are fully trained, however.
One objective the departing chief said he has to leave unaccomplished was to increase diversity among his staff. The limited pool of candidates made that less achievable, he said.
Before coming to lead Faribault, Bohlen served in the Lakeville Police Department for over 20 years.
Technology advances have been the biggest change to policing practices over his three decades, Bohlen said. Along with body cameras, Bohlen said another major improvement is officers can now access warrants and other information about suspects remotely and almost instantaneously. Advancements in DNA collection also have been a game-changer in solving some crimes, he said.
Another positive shift in policing, he said, has been attention to officers’ mental health. When he was a rookie the response toward officers struggling to cope with a traumatic incident usually was “suck it up,” he said. Now the FPD holds critical incident debriefings in which officers are encouraged to talk about how they are coping. Officers also now are given access to ongoing mental health resources.
There are of course many tragedies Bohlen said he won’t soon forget. But he said the most memorable cases for him are the ones in which members of the public stepped up to help the FPD solve a case.
One example that jumped to mind was an instance when a watchful resident reported suspicious behavior in a neighbor’s yard. Police had suspected criminal activity was occuring there but needed more evidence, Bohlen said. The neighbor’s report gave officers what they needed to acquire a search warrant. They recovered several items of stolen property and closed multiple open theft cases.