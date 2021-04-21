In the next three years, Faribault Public Schools will have increased support for classrooms, online learning, mental health and diverse populations thanks to COVID-19 relief funding.
School districts, including Faribault, received three rounds of Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding from the federal government in response to COVID-19. The third round, which the district calls ESSER 3.0, is approximately $7.3 million.
The district has already allocated the first round of funding toward the district’s COVID-19 preparedness plan, technology and staffing needs. ESSER 2.0, as the district calls the second round of funding, will go toward summer learning, retaining elementary and middle school staff, COVID-19 planning and support, improviing air quality at Roosevelt Elementary and reducing anticipated budget cuts.
To decide how to use the third round of funding over the next three years, the district reached out to school leaders and asked them to submit proposals. In their proposals, staff described their visions for the district's future and explained how these ideas fit into its strategic plan. Matt Steichen, community relations coordinator, compiled quotes from these proposals in an ESSER 3.0 presentation he delivered to the School Board Monday.
The resulting plan is called Falcons Forward Vision 2024, the district’s three-year plan to improve student learning while covering three areas of the district’s strategic plan. That involves focus on students’ and staff' emotional and social well being and safety, high quality and equitable education, and individual learning that challenges and innovates students.
Falcons Forward Vision 2024 is broken down into three main categories: student support, online school, and facilities and accessibility.
Providing additional mental health support is a key way the district aims to support to students. That means adding a social worker at each school and one counselor at Faribault Middle.
“We believe that the addition of this position will allow for more mental health services for our students, especially those who have been hit hardest by the COVID global pandemic,” one staff person wrote in their proposal. “This position would have the time and skills to meet with students to help them navigate the issues that the pandemic has brought into their personal and academic lives.”
Additionally, the district plans to support English Learner students by adding an EL teacher to the Faribault Area Learning Center. Earlier this year, the lack of an EL teacher at the ALC was one reason the district had considered moving the program to the FHS campus.
Other added positions include an extra math/technology teacher and Family and Consumer Science teacher at FHS to provide students more options. This decision was based on a high number of students who registered for these classes.
The district is also able to add eight elementary teachers, which will contribute to more personalized instruction by reducing class sizes. This would decrease the average elementary class size from 22.6 to 18.2. Three additional middle school teachers, another item on the ESSER 3.0 list, would decrease the average middle school class size from 28 to 24.
For the sake of relationship-building, safety, and maintaining a positive culture at the middle school, the district also plans to add two paraprofessionals for lunch and hallway supervision.
Programming updates
Online learning will be addressed with the funding. Currently, 32% of high school students continued distance learning even after in-person learning resumed in March. Of surveyed families, 22% are interested in distance learning as a future option.
To support these online learners, the district plans to add five online learning teachers and one coordinator using ESSER 3.0 funding.
In terms of facilities and accessibility, part of the ESSER funding will go toward projects to improve the learning environment, achievement and collaboration at different buildings. That includes classroom upgrades and new furniture at Jefferson Elementary School, which Principal Yesica Louis said hasn’t changed since she was a student there.
The funding will provide a multilingual position at the district office, who will support non-English speaking families. For better access to transportation for more students, part of the funding will go toward additional bus routes.
The district’s early childhood programs will receive a good share of the facilities and accessibility funding. Part of that is to update the curriculum for preschool and early childhood programs. According to one of the proposals, the current curriculum has been in use for at least seven years.
“Our hopes in selecting a new curriculum would be to find one more culturally relevant and representative of our diverse community and to better align our early childhood indicators of progress,” the proposal read.
The district also plans to add an early childhood outreach professional to increase the program’s community presence and implement an early childhood multi-sensory room to reduce stress and support mental health.
“We (site team) have been witnessing staff and students with heightened stress and anxiety this year,” a proposal reads. “… By providing us funds to create a space that is calming, involves tactile stimulation … and sensory input, it will help meet specific needs for our students with individualized education plans. In addition to the benefits of students with specific needs, it will also be a collective effort to support mental health in our schools.”