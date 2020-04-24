Minnesotans who believe that their property tax assessments for last year were too high would normally be running out of time to appeal to Minnesota’s tax court. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is no normal year.
As part of a $330 million coronavirus response bill passed at the end of March, state legislators quietly moved the deadline to appeal assessments back one month. Taxpayers now have until May 30 to file an appeal.
The state’s tax court is closed to in-person filings until May 4, and all trials scheduled to begin by that date have been postponed. Appeals to orders from the Commissioner of Revenue can be appealed by mail only, with the date of mailing considered the date of filing. Like so many other private and public entities, the Tax Court has abruptly expanded its use of electronic communications during the pandemic. Aside from the notice of appeal, all other documents in a Tax Court case can now be filed electronically.
While the state is in the process of collecting property taxes based on last year'a valuations, county assessors have already moved onto this year’s taxes, payable next year. At the end of last month, Steele and Rice County sent out notices with estimated property valuations.
Under state law, the estimated market value of a property must fall between 90% and 105% of its actual value. If property owners believe their property has been wrongly assessed, the first step they can take is to schedule an Open Book meeting with the assessor’s office in the county where the property is.
Steele County Assessor Bill Effertz strongly encouraged property owners with concerns about their property valuation to reach out to his office as soon as possible. He said his office is committed to getting an assessment that is as close to accurate as possible.
“We want people to give us a call, because the system is dependent on feedback from property owners,” he said. “We don’t want anybody to pay anymore than they have to.”
Open book meetings have been affected by the coronavirus emergency. In Rice County, open book meetings scheduled for April 13 in Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale were cancelled, with those interested in meeting with the assessor asked to call his office.
As with the state tax court, county assessor’s offices are learning to adapt to restrictions imposed by coronavirus with an unprecedented reliance on digital technology. Effertz said that his office is doing everything it can to minimize in person visits.
“If we can’t get in, we’ll have to be creative and view the property the best way we can,” he said. Some people will want to show us that there are obvious problems with their property, so they’ll take a FaceTime video.”
Based on the evidence it sees, an assessor’s office can choose whether or not to reassess a property’s value. If the property owner still disagrees with the assessment, the next step for them is to appeal to the local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
In Rice County, only Forest and Wells townships have retained their local Board of Appeal and Equalization. Both of those committees have already met, so local residents would have to file an appeal in tax court to contest their assessment.
Assessments for residents of all other Rice County cities and towns will be finalized by the County Board of Appeal and Equalization on June 16. That gives property owners ample time to request an appeal, but it’s better to file it sooner rather than later.
In Steele County, only five townships have deferred to the County Board of Appeals and Equalization - Berlin, Lemond, Meriden, Merton and Somerset. Residents of those townships will have the right to file an appeal until the County Board meeting on June 16. Owatonna held its Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting April 21, so the deadline for appeal has passed for the majority of county residents. Ellendale and Blooming Prairie have also held their meetings, while Medford’s is on April 27.
Once the Board of Equalization has met, taxpayers can still contact the Assessor’s office to contest their assessment. However, should they still be unsatisfied by the assessment, their only recourse would be to file an appeal in state tax court.
Amid a strong economy, Minnesotans have seen property values rise significantly over the last five years. Rice County saw property values increase in every category last year, although the increases differed significantly from statewide averages.
As a result, most Rice County property owners are paying significantly more in taxes this year than last, even though the average tax rate across the county decreased slightly.
Similarly, Steele County saw significant increase in property values in every category except for tillable farmland. Increases in the value of industrial and multi-family housing properties were particularly large, mainly because new developments made their way onto the tax rolls. Individual properties increased by a smaller amount on average, according to Effertz.
While the economy has taken an abrupt and unprecedented nosedive since the coronavirus pandemic, Rice County Assessor Paul Knutson said that property owners won’t see tax relief this year and shouldn’t expect to see it next year either.
While the county hasn’t produced an updated value assessment as of late, Knutson said that by all indications, the real estate market remains strong and property values high, especially for single-family homes.
“Next time we do a sales analysis, we’ll see if values have been affected,” he said. “But I’m hearing that the real estate market has remained hot.”