Car cruise

(File photo/southernminn.com)

Due to some construction, minor modifications have been made to the route for tonight's car cruise and I wanted you to have that information.

Meet at the Faribault Middle School (710 17th St. SW, Faribault), we will depart at 6 p.m., but ask you to arrive by 5:45 p.m.

All traffic laws must be obeyed. The route takes us around area lakes and ends downtown.

Start at Faribault Middle School (704 17th St. SW)

· Turn Right onto 220th St.

· Turn Left onto Base Line Rd

· Turn right onto 230th St. E

· Turn Right onto Bagley Ave

· Turn Left Onto MN-60 W

· Turn right onto Dalton Ave

· Slight right onto Cannon Lake Trail

· Turn right onto Douglas Ave

· Turn right to stay on Douglas Ave

· Turn Left onto Cedar Lake Blvd

· Turn Right onto Dodd Rd.

· Turn Left on Geneva/10

· Turn Right onto Hwy 21

· Turn Right onto Roberds Lake Blvd/11

· Turn Left onto 7th St. NW

· Turn Right onto Central Ave.

Park and Stroll downtown

