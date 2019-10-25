Newly released data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey has revealed that many students are feeling less confident about their mental well being than they did just three years ago.
Both in Rice County and across the state, data showed a marked increase in the percentage of students who say they feel hopeless, don't feel valued and appreciated by others, and feel poorly about both themselves and their future.
Despite the alarming trend, Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann and Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker said they were glad to see that most students believe that school is a generally safe environment and that teachers and staff care about their well being. Hillmann said that having even one trusted adult confidant outside of a student’s direct family can greatly improve their mental well being and ability to cope with stress. The general confidence students have in school staff leaves staff well positioned to help students.
“Northfield is no different than a lot of different communities,” Hillmann said. “Our kids are growing up in a very complex time and facing significant challenges around mental health.”
Unfortunately, districts like Northfield and Faribault often struggle with a significant shortage of school counselors and psychologists along with tight budgets. The shortage and budgetary limitations are felt more acutely in Greater Minnesota than almost anywhere else in the country.
Minnesota currently has a student to counselor ratio of 720 students to one counselor, the fourth highest of any state. Experts recommend a ratio of no more than 250 students per counselor, but most states today have ratios well in excess of that number.
Without qualified applicants, districts often turn to online and other subscription services to provide the services of a counselor or psychologist. The cost of these services is often much higher than that of hiring a qualified counselor or psychologist, and the quality of care and assistance often much lower.
As a way to help students find the help they need, Northfield has launched the Students Supporting Students program. Approximately 25 Northfield students are enrolled in the program, serving as resources for their peers who may be struggling with their mental health.
Hillmann said that the students supporting students program works well because many students feel more comfortable and open talking to one of their peers than an adult. While members of the students supporting students program can’t provide the same level of assistance as a qualified psychologist, they can refer students to appropriate services.
Sesker said that when he talks to school officials across the Big 9 about their concerns, a lack of adequate mental health care always ranks near the top of the list.
Faribault Public Schools has partnered with Fernbrook Family Center to help provide mental health services for students. With a location in downtown Faribault, Fernbrook is an accessible partner, helping to ease some of the strain on the Faribault system.
That’s critically important because a lack of timely access to needed mental health care in schools has often resulted in horrible tragedies. Nearly one in 10 high school juniors reported that they have attempted suicide, while nearly one in four say they have contemplated it.
On the national level, a recently released report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the suicide rate among Americans age 10-24 has increased by more than 50% over the last decade. During that time, suicide surpassed homicide to become the second most common cause of death among 12-19-year-olds.
Hillman said that although the challenges districts face to help students maintain their mental wellbeing may seem daunting, it’s important that the conversation around mental health has shifted.
“I think kids are more aware than ever that mental health is as serious of an issue as physical health,” he said. “Many people used to tell kids, ‘tough it out.’ You would never tell a kid with a broken bone to tough it out… for some kids, mental health concerns are as serious as a broken bone.”