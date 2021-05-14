A portion of the approximately $7.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief money Faribault School expects to receive will be spent on a mental health coordinator and two English learner instructors.
The mental health coordinator will support social and emotional curriculum for all students while the additional instructors will work with the growing number of students who are learning English as a second language.
During Monday's meeting, Rob Dehnert, director of special services for Faribault Public Schools, explained that the district’s Special Services Department primarily focuses on special education. As a minor part of his role, Dehnert supervises nurses and social workers. But with COVID-19 being a primary concern this year, he said he met with nurses disproportionately more than social workers.
“I think we also know because of the pandemic all the different needs students are experiencing," said Superintendent Todd Sesker. "We want to be prepared for that wave of kids coming into our schools and giving them the social and emotional support they need.”
Dehnert and FPS Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum developed a job description for the mental health coordinator position, which defines the general work of the department leader as “assessing needs, planning for implementation of initiatives, coordinating curriculum and services and monitoring for consistency and efficiency.”
The mental health coordinator, as explained in the job description, would provide coaching and training in areas relating to social emotional learning, research and provide professional learning opportunities, find grants to support mental health efforts, support the district’s mental health team and lead Trauma Informed Practices. The coordinator would also collaborate with other entities to access data and resources on chemical health, homelessness, foster care, families in transition, truancy and attendance.
To support English learner students, the School Board also approved two new EL teachers. Both will be paid for with federal relief funds.
The School Board previously approved an EL teacher for the Faribault Area Learning Center as part of the Falcons Forward plan, but with EL students representing close to 25% of the district’s student population, District Multilingual and Equity Coordinator Sam Ouk proposed additional support.
Ouk explained that distance learning gave EL students fewer opportunities to practice their English this past year.
“Consistency is important for EL students, and that consistency was lost with the disruption of changing learning models,” Ouk said. “There has been a lot of disengagement from the EL population.”
The EL population at FPS has continued to grow, Ouk said, from the newcomer program, which is no longer active, to being long-term English learners. In the whole district, he reported 846 EL students with the highest populations at Jefferson Elementary (over 200 students) and Roosevelt Elementary (around 180 students). This means the caseload for teachers would be up to 60 students.
The board approved the two EL teachers, but it has not yet been determined which school buildings these positions will cover.