Faribault High School welcomed students and their families for another school year at the annual Fly with the Falcons event.
A bounce house and food trucks lent a festive atmosphere to the event as students showed up to meet their teachers, see old friends and get their new class schedules. High School Principal Jamie Bente said while the High School has always held an open house at the beginning of the school year, officials decided to add the food truck and bounce house a few years ago in order to liven the mood a bit.
In order to give incoming students a chance to learn about the school’s many clubs and events, it has also added an activity fair. Bente boasted that the High School offers an almost endless list of clubs and activities for students to get involved with. He said he believes that events and clubs play a crucial role in helping students to get and stay engaged with their academic work.
Along with Assistant Principal Shawn Peck and Dean of Students Joe Sage, Bente made presentation for incoming ninth graders and their parents. While many 10th graders and upperclassmen also come to Fly with the Falcons night, the event is largely tailored to help acclimate incoming freshmen and other students who are new to Faribault High School.
“It’s about the relationship building piece,” Bente said. “We believe that if we build our relationship first then everything that follows is easy, the learning comes from that.”
Teachers said they enjoy the fun and inclusive atmosphere of the event. They like that it gives them one more chance to get to know returning and new students alike a little better before the school year begins in earnest on Tuesday.
“It’s a really great evening to meet students, and get to see parents and other family members,” said Spanish instructor Katelynn Beaupre. “It exposes students to more than just their classes but the whole school and the whole culture of the school as well.”