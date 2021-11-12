spotlight
There's a new sheriff in town: Jesse Thomas
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
- Comments
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Faribault Daily News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime