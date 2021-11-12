There's a new sheriff in town: Jesse Thomas

Jesse Thomas, wearing a jacket given to him his predecessor, Troy Dunn, and embroidered with his new title, smiles at friends and family Friday afternoon after being sworn in as Rice County sheriff. Thomas, 49, who served as Dunn's chief deputy, will finish out the last 13½ months of Dunn's term. He has said he will run for a four-year term as sheriff though filing doesn't open for several months. Thomas announced last month that Lt. Joe Yetzer will be promoted to chief deputy. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
Judge Christine Long swears in Jesse Thomas as Rice County sheriff Friday. Thomas, who grew up in Dundas and graduated from Bethlehem Academy, has been a Rice County Sheriff's deputy since 1997. Prior to that he was a county corrections officer. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)

