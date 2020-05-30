Dozens of Target stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Northfield and Owatonna facilities, are closed temporarily following the unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community," Target said in a statement. "At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
About two dozen stores were closed earlier in the week, though most reopened Friday morning. Six stores in Minneapolis and St. Paul, including the Lake Street store, which suffered extensive damage from looters, remained closed.
Also on Friday, Target announced it was prioritizing "the rebuilding and reopening of its store located at 2500 E. Lake Street, preserving approximately 200 local jobs. The timing of construction will be determined in the coming weeks, with the goal of opening in late 2020. Target will also reopen other damaged stores in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area in the coming weeks. Team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They also will be able to work at other nearby Target locations."