Prairie’s Edge Humane Society's move into a new facility July 1 will enable it to better serve its animal population.
With more space and more efficient use of space, Executive Director Kathy Janosch believes the new location, on Clinton Lane in Northfield, will allow Prairie’s Edge, which serves all of Rice County, to help more animals. She also said the new location has attracted significantly more human traffic.
While the new facility means Prairie’s Edge can house more cats in-house, the animal shelter is still looking for foster homes for dogs. Prairie’s Edge covers the cost of food, supplies, veterinary care for foster families.
“If you’re thinking about getting a dog, it’s a great way to start,” Janosch said. “Just give the dog some time and some affection, and we provide everything else.”
Prairie’s Edge moved into the facility less than a year after nearly losing its funding from the county. After a spirited email campaign, commissioners voted 3-2 in December to maintain Prairie’s Edge’s $5,000 a year in county funding.
On June 27, Prairie’s Edge submitted an application asking for continued funding in 2020. In the application, Jasnoch noted that Prairie’s Edge has adopted out some 630 dogs and cats over the last year. She says she’s optimistic that the new facility will enable Prairie’s Edge to help even more animals in need. A final vote on the county's 2020 budget won't come until December.
Much of Prairie’s Edge comes from fundraisers like its Paws, Claws and Outlaws Motorcycle and Classic Car Rally set for Saturday. The rally will leave Dawn’s Corner Bar at 200 Railway St. S, Dundas at 9 a.m. and make three stops before returning to the starting location.
With a registration fee of $25 per person, riders and drivers will get not only a free T-shirt and the chance to enjoy an afternoon cruising around the area, but most importantly the satisfaction that their participation is benefiting puppies and kittens in need. Those interested can register for the event until 6pm on Friday.
“It’s relaxed atmosphere,” said Janosch. “You get to visit with people, ride your bike, drive your car, and most importantly raise money for the animals.”
Founded in 1985, Prairie’s Edge provides a shelter home for surrendered, abandoned and stray animals in need. Prairie’s Edge prepares the animals to be adopted by loving families by providing basic medical treatment including a physical examination, initial vaccines, and spaying or neutering the animal.