Preparing students for life after high school has become a huge priority for Faribault High School, and with a seven-period day being implemented this fall, staff will have more time to appeal to students’ career interests.
At the Faribault School Board meeting Monday, FHS Principal Jamie Bente and Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga presented a PowerPoint to the board, describing four Pathways to Excellence planned for fall.
Some of the programs associated with the Pathways to Excellence already exist at FHS, but having seven periods will give students more opportunities to expand their knowledge and experience in four possible areas. These include engineering and manufacturing, business and technology, health and human services, and agriculture.
In the engineering and manufacturing pathway, FHS already offers introductory-, intermediate- and advanced-level courses in transportation as well as certain manufacturing and fabrication topics like woods and cabinet making. Next year, students will also have the option to take intermediate computer integrated manufacturing. In the future, FHS may also offer internships and/or apprenticeships in manufacturing.
Most business and technology classes under this pathway already exist at FHS as part of the Business Academy. Some of the new classes for academic year 2020-21 are intermediate courses in music business, mobile app development, video game design and web page design.
The categories of teaching and education, community and social services, public service/law enforcement and health careers all fall under the umbrella of the health and human services pathway. The Teacher Cadet Academy, which prepares students for potential careers in teaching, already offers courses at all three levels while other categories will become more fleshed out in the upcoming years.
The health careers subcategory will offer an intermediate medical terminology course this fall and include P-TECH, a model that allows high school students to earn a business-recognized associate degree and gain hands-on experience, starting in 2021.
The final Pathways to Excellence category, agriculture, is a growing area at FHS in the single subcategory of plant and animal science. A wildlife internship will be offered to students starting this fall as an advanced course.
Each of these pathways, said Bente, would end in some form of a capstone for students. These are designed to keep students in the FHS building rather than searching for advanced options elsewhere. Students will also earn college credit with many of these Pathways to Excellence courses.
School board member Jerry Robicheau asked if a senior student could spend the whole day on the job if awarded an apprenticeship.
Krominga said advanced offerings would last at least part of the day for students, in most cases one or two periods.
Referencing the PowerPoint, in which courses were color-coded according to the status of their availability, Bente said almost all the “yellow” courses, which will be offered starting in fall, have enough of a student interest to offer at least one class.
Kaylee Tourtillott, who served as student representative on the board for the first time Monday, said she signed up for the new medical terminology course and is excited to take it in the fall.