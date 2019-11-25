Mallory Fuchs and Tracy Sunde have crossed paths a number of times in their adult lives, previously while working at the Minnesota Correction Facility-Faribault and more recently through their work as alcohol and drug counselors.
One might call their connection serendipitous — they certainly do.
Under the name of Sisters of Serendipity, Fuchs and Sunde recently began offering substance abuse recovery services to adults and adolescents. But apart from that, their vision is to promote self-esteem and self-worth with support meetings, community events and classes. Ultimately, Sisters of Serendipity isn’t just about recovery but also preventing harmful coping mechanisms.
“We’re the kind of girls who touch on every life issue that could lead to substance abuse,” said Sunde.
On the recovery side, Fuchs said their goal is to give a new, more positive face to recovery.
“There are so many people affected by addictions,” said Fuchs. “Recovery is something to be proud of.”
The back portion of the revamped Grit & Grace boutique at 212A Central Ave., which Fuchs also co-owns, currently houses Sisters of Serendipity for the time being. In 2020, after the state secures funding for the permanent treatment center, Sunde and Fuchs will announce their official location.
One project of Sisters of Serendipity is to provide a women’s empowerment group, the audience being any women dealing with life struggles. Having experienced the empowerment of their own friendship, Sunde and Fuchs want other women to find meaningful connections within a positive group setting. With a “New Year, new you” approach, Fuchs said they plan to offer their first women’s group in January.
Another goal of Sisters of Serendipity is to educate parents, teachers and adults in general about the easy access to drugs in today’s culture. Partnering with Faribault Community School, Sunde and Fuchs offer informative classes at Faribault Middle School.
For their first class, Fuchs and Sunde spoke to their audience about how to address tough conversations with children, particularly about drugs.
“When you start talking to kids, they really are open,” said Fuchs, who also works as a chemical health specialist for Faribault Public Schools. “It’s a different world we live in now; we have to have these conversations younger.”
According to Fuchs, these conversations can start when a child is as young as preschool. That doesn’t mean introducing the subject of drugs, she said, but instead laying the groundwork on the child’s level. Sunde explained one way to do this is to explain to a child, if giving them Tylenol, the appropriate time and purpose for taking medicine.
“It’s a lot easier to break barriers when they’re little rather than all of a sudden at 15,” said Sunde.
For their next Community School class, Sisters of Serendipity will present a more hands-on learning experience for parents and educators. Sunde and Fuchs will set up a mock teen bedroom scene where participants will see for themselves some of the tricks teenagers might use to hide drug paraphernalia. Titled “Catch Me if You Can!” the class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Faribault Middle School.
Sunde explained they don’t want parents to wait for worst case scenarios to transpire before confronting their teens about their potential drug use. Through her work with victims of substance abuse, and simply by going on YouTube, she’s learned that it’s easier than ever for teens to hide substances right under their parents’ noses.
Fuchs and Sunde also asked middle school, high school and college students to name the different slang words used for drugs in today’s world. To increase parents’ awareness, Fuchs compiled a list of these words to distribute. Teens might say some of these code words right in front of their parents without them suspecting a thing, she said. She encourages parents to ask, consult Google and use their intuition if something doesn’t sound right.
Fuchs and Sunde have talked about doing more events in the future with children on the preventative side of their vision. Sometimes their events will be scheduled at the Sisters of Serendipity location, other times at larger community venues. In the next year, they plan to start a project that partners people recovering from substance abuse with dogs from a rescue shelter. After training the dogs, the clients would donate the dogs to veterans.
“You feel a sense of accomplishment [training a dog], and that’s what we want,” said Sunde. “And giving back to vets is important for us, too.”
Said Fuchs: “We’re restoring what addiction has taken from us. Everyone deserves another chance … our whole vision is restoration. When we give people the love and support they need, lives change.”