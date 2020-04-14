With coronavirus leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, the Rice County Fair might look a lot different this year, according to Fair Manager John Dvorak. And that’s if it happens at all.
So far, all activities at the fairgrounds — from larger gatherings to smaller ones, traditional festivals to special events — have been cancelled or postponed through June. That’s left a big hole in the Rice County Fair Board’s budget.
Still, the decision to unilaterally close the fairgrounds wasn’t a difficult one for Dvorak and the Fair Board. Dvorak said that the Fair is currently in “wait and see mode,” but won’t hesitate to extend the de facto shutdown if necessary.
“The last thing we would want to happen would be to allow people to come to the fairgrounds before it’s safe,” Dvorak said.
Although no revenue is coming into the fair’s bank accounts, staff are drawing from reserves to keep up with basic maintenance needs. Other than that, the fairgrounds remain eerily quiet even as the weather warms.
Though it won’t be easy, Dvorak said he’s confident that the Fair Board’s reserves should be enough to see it through the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Fair Board has made the decision to stop soliciting sponsorships for the County Fair.
“The timing is not right to go out there and solicit sponsorships,” Dvorak said. “However, we do have some sponsorship money coming in already.”
Across the country, International Association of Fairs and Expositions is already reporting a loss of $1.5 billion in business revenue due to fair and festival cancellations forced by coronavirus.
So far, few counties in Minnesota have yet made the decision to cancel that highlight of summer that is the traditional county fair. For now, the Minnesota State Fair is on as well.
In Minnesota, no county fair is a bigger deal than Steele County’s, which remains on schedule for Aug. 18-23.
Rice County’s Fair isn’t nearly as big as its southern neighbor’s , but it’s still a beloved community tradition. Drawing in 50,000 to 60,000 visitors from across the region, it typically boosts just the kind of small businesses that could particularly use some help right now.
Dvorak said that even if the Fair Board does go ahead with this year’s fair, currently scheduled for July 22 through the 26, significant modifications might have to be made. In other words, this could be a fair like no other before it.
With many families cash strapped by the coronavirus economy, Dvorak said the board might have to focus on making the fair leaner and more affordable. Attendance would certainly be down from previous years.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said he hopes that some version of the fair will be able to proceed. Johnson praised the Fair Board for annually putting together an exceptionally well organized fair on a small budget.
“It would be a shame to totally miss it,” he said. “The fair has always been an important part of our Faribault culture and visitor industry.”