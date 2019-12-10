While it takes 16 hours to fly to China from Minnesota, students at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf have started learning about Chinese culture in their own classrooms.
Four visitors from St. Cloud State University, all of them originally from China and also deaf, will spend the next couple weeks starting a Confucius Classroom at MSAD. The Confucius Classroom is a concept that involves immersing Chinese culture into scholastic environments, like schools and college campuses.
Terry Wilding, superintendent of the Minnesota State Academies, introduced the staff and student body to the four visitors Monday afternoon. Before inviting the guests on stage, he showed students on a map where China is located in relation to the United States. Like MSAD students, Wilding communicates using American Sign Language.
Wilding explained to the student body that China’s government established the Confucius Institute as a culture-sharing program. In Minnesota, St. Cloud State University has its own Confucius Institute (St. Cloud State CI) with a focus on research and development of Chinese Immersion programs in the state. According to the St. Cloud State University website, of the 511 Confucius Institutes worldwide, United States has 110.
One project of St. Cloud State CI is to bring Confucius Classrooms to K-12 partners. It’s taken about 20 years for St. Cloud State CI to bring this opportunity to a deaf school, but the project comes to fruition for the first time this year, starting on the MSAD campus.
Xiaorong Zhou, one of four Chinese guests from St. Cloud State University, is a visiting research scholar who will oversee three deaf schools as they implement Confucius Classrooms this year. Zhou and Kathy Johnson, director of St. Cloud State CI, will conduct research at MSAD, the Iowa School for the Deaf and the Delaware School for the Deaf, comparing ASL with Chinese Sign Language (CSL).
The other three guests are Confucius Institute students at St. Cloud State interning at the deaf schools. Jaixin Mai, or Mike, will spend the year at MSAD visiting classrooms and teaching students about Chinese culture.
“I’m excited for my internship here,” Mai told the student body using ASL.
The other two interns, Yukun Yuan and Zhiyuan Hou, will spend the next two weeks on the MSAD campus observing the classrooms before going to their full-time internship sites. Yuan will intern at the Iowa School for the Deaf and Hou will travel to the Delaware School for the Deaf.
After each guest showed students on a map of China where they were born and where they attended school, students raised their hands to ask Wilding questions about Chinese culture. Wilding explained to students that Chinese is the country’s native language, and deaf individuals communicate using Chinese Sign Language. Although CSL is widely used in China, Wilding said it’s still in the process of being documented as an official language.
Students also learned that China offers many of the same sports as the United States, including the Deaf Olympics. Wilding told them the population is much bigger than the United States, but people work similar jobs and live in similar houses. Students laughed when they learned the CSL sign for “American” is the same as the ASL sign for “crazy,” but Zhou explained, using ASL, the sign is meant to be positive and relates to pretty blonde hair.
Hands continued to shoot into the air as students thought of more questions, but with limited time, Wilding said they’d learn much more about Chinese food, culture, history and language in the weeks to come.
“The whole goal is to increase cultural awareness for our students,” said Wilding via ASL interpreter after the kickoff. “… It’s good for each person to have a diverse experience growing up.”
Another part of the goal, said Wilding, is to share information with Zhou and the interns that they can relay back to their home country. Knowing about the limited employment for deaf workers, and the significantly fewer interpreters, Wilding wants to spread knowledge and resources.
As his own personal goal, Wilding said he’d like to set up a Confucius Classroom at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, which he also serves as superintendent. He’d like the program to open the door for opportunities to send MSAD students abroad.
“We see this as a first step,” said Wilding. “This isn’t a one-year program; we hope to continue for several years.”