Fall is here again, and that means fall color tours, cooler days, and beautiful scarlet, yellow, brown, and orange leaves dropping from the trees. While not many people get excited about raking leaves, it’s something that many of us have to do. And there’s one more reason that we should rake up our leaves as soon as possible: cleaner water.
Leaves that fall or wash down your city storm drains get washed right into the nearest stream, river or lake. And most of those streams, rivers, and lakes drain into the Cannon and Straight rivers.
Once in a body of water, our leaves will decompose and dissolve into a nutrient-rich soup that adds tons of phosphorus to the rivers and lakes. That phosphorus is the favorite food of algae, including dangerous blue-green algae that looks like “green slime” on the water. How much phosphorus do leaves provide? In 5 garbage bags of leaves, there is about 1 pound of phosphorus. One pound of phosphorus is enough to grow 1,000 pounds of algae. Ick!
Now I know what you’re thinking, “Kevin, leaves have been blowing into rivers since the beginning of time…” And that’s true. Rivers can deal with some leaves in the river. Over millions of years, river and lake organisms have evolved to consume some of those nutrients. So, if the 500 trees near the river in town drop their leaves and some of those leaves blow into the river, that’s not a big deal. But our efficient city storm drain systems can now carry leaves from every tree in town to the river. That could mean the leaves of 10,000 trees could wash right into the river. And that’s one source for the excess fertilizers that can turn our rivers and lakes green with algae.
Luckily, it’s a problem with an easy solution. Instead of raking or blowing your leaves into the street, bag them and take them to a municipal compost site or compost them in your own yard. Spread them on garden beds or mulch them with a mower onto the lawn for a no-cost fertilizer.
Keep in mind that “pollution” is really “the right stuff in the wrong place.” Mulched leaves are great fertilizer in the garden, but it can be a pollutant on streets and in storm drains. But luck for us, it’s a pollutant that’s easy to fix, just by collecting and disposing of our leaves and cleaning out our storm drains.
Don’t let the river get too much of a good thing — use those leaf nutrients yourself or let someone else turn them into nutrient-rich compost and you’ll be doing your part for a cleaner river or lake for many more seasons to come.