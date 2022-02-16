Vacant property just north of the Highway 60 Viaduct Bridge in Faribault could become a regional destination if the vision for a city park there becomes reality.
The 3-acre site is part of the Downtown Master Plan and the Parks, Trails, and Open Space Plan adopted in 2019. After what City Manager Tim Murray called “a very public process,” city officials appointed a task force to look at what might be added to the area.
Murray told councilors Tuesday the group reviewed 38 possible amenities and multiple concept plans during four meetings last year. Their final recommendation, presented during the work session, includes active and passive features:
• An open play and gathering area with a performance stage and terraced seating.
• A park building that houses a picnic shelter, restrooms and a warming house.
• An all-season skate ribbon approximately 600 feet in diameter, refrigerated in the winter months to allow for ice skating.
• A splash pad with more natural features and low-key design.
Officials will also request permission from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for special lighting, murals and sturdy exercise equipment under the bridge.
The skate ribbon, in particular, should make Faribault more of a destination, along with drawing visitors from within the community. The design pictured in the concept has a path that loops out from a central skating rink. Loops in other cities have gas fire pits nested into them behind protective screening, Murray said.
“The only refrigerated skating loop I know of in Minnesota right now is in Maple Grove,” he said. “This would definitely set downtown Faribault apart.”
The painted murals would be similar in location to those under the Highway 60 bridge in Hastings. Murray said the theme could center around indigenous peoples or a broader concept related to diversity.
“One option is to partner with an organization like Faribault Futures or the Faribault Foundation,” he said. “This could be done any time.”
Because no one on staff has expertise in designing the concept features, Murray said, staff recommended hiring a consulting firm through a request for quotes process. The consultants could critique the concept, identify ways to phase construction, and provide a more detailed schematic design, along with cost estimates and funding options.
“This is not a small cost project,” Murray said. “This will be a centerpiece of the downtown. We’re talking well north of $5 million. That likely means we’ll be bonding for it, especially if we’re doing it all at once.”
Councilors generally supported the plan, the consultant recommendation and keeping in place the seven-member task force that came up with the concept. The group includes representatives from City Council, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Faribault Foundation, the Vision 2040/Downtown Master Plan Steering Committee and Faribault Main Street/Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
Councilor Tom Spooner said he’d like to see a larger amphitheater, along with water, electricity and other amenities to support pop-up kiosks during the year.
While Councilor Sara Caron was concerned about the stage competing with downtown’s Paradise Center for the Arts, Mayor Kevin Voracek said Paradise could rent out the venue to draw larger audiences for its events.
Referring to the Master Plan’s vision for an “adventure park” with a zip line and climbing wall, Caron said she was a bit disappointed at first by the concept.
“My initial thought when I looked at it, I was underwhelmed,” she said. “This is not very ‘adventure park-ish’. But I think it has great potential… Anything down there is going to be great.”
Councilor Janna Viscomi, who sits with Voracek on the Task Force, said the proposed features would create less liability for the city. She strongly supported the plan as something for residents to use and enjoy.
“We don’t often give something like this back to the folks,” she said. “I like this idea.”