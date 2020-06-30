Sustainability is not just about protecting the environment. It is about providing a quality of life for future generations that equally considers economic viability and social equity, along with the environment. Resiliency is the ability to absorb stresses and maintain functions, in addition improving sustainability in the face of those stresses.
Increasingly, communities in southeast Minnesota are discussing sustainability and resiliency to incorporate both into their planning efforts. Planning is the process of engaging and collecting citizen feedback to create a vision for the future. It incorporates values to provide long-range goals that will guide future activities of local government.
David Wanberg is Faribault’s city planner and staff liaison to the city’s recently created Environmental Commission. Faribault just completed a two-year public input process for Faribault’s Journey to 2040: Comprehensive Plan, with a goal of reaching a wide range of diverse citizens. Leading up to and during this process Faribault has proactively included sustainability into myriad planning efforts. In this way Wanberg says, “Sustainability and resiliency are woven in throughout the Comprehensive Plan as an overarching theme, not just a separate chapter in a final document.”
Some steps taken in the years leading up to the comprehensive planning include a 2015 Minnesota GreenStep Cities grant, which was used to connect the GreenStep goals with the city’s Main Street program. This resulted in a workshop for local businesses and a video promoting energy efficiency in the city’s many historic buildings. In 2016, Faribault became a participant in Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy Program.
It adopted an Energy Action Plan in 2017, and with Xcel’s help made impressive progress in helping low-income residents save energy.
Faribault received a 2018 CERTs Seed Grant that was used to develop a solar readiness plan for local governments and schools. Also in 2018, it participated in the Solar Possible program led by CERTs to advance procurement of solar PV for public entities. In addition, following participation in the Cities Charging Ahead program, Faribault held an electric vehicle (EV) ride and drive event and replaced two of its fleet vehicles with EVs.
A Sustainable Industries Cohort formed in 2018. Roughly 25-50 business leaders meet periodically to discuss how Faribault’s industries can continue to move toward sustainability in a way that is integrated with economic development. Their input was included in the comprehensive planning process as was input from populations that are less often included, such as low-income residents of manufactured home parks, Somali new Americans, and members of a pollinator protection group.
Faribault recently completed work on Journey to 2040 updating the City’s Comprehensive Plan and creating a Downtown Master Plan, and a Parks, Trails, and Open Space Plan. Wanberg indicated that “principles of sustainability guided these planning efforts holistically.”
The community wanted a plan that was simple and visionary not a document with hundreds of complex policies. Thus, strategic planning will follow and will identify specific action items for the future. With the recent creation of the City’s Environmental Commission, Faribault intends to strengthen its commitment to move toward sustainability.