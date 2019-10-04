A former Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault correctional officer has been charged with having sex with a man she met during his stay in prison.
The man, who was not named in the complaint, was on supervised release at the time of the alleged sexual encounters, according to a criminal complaint filed in Becker county court. State statue forbids correctional employees from having a sexual relationship with inmates or those who are on supervised release.
Amy Janel Meier, 45, of Owatonna, was charged in September after the man told a Becker County investigator on July 10 that he went to Owatonna to visit Meier. Minnesota Department of Corrections investigators interviewed Meier the following day, confirming that Meier was up-to-date on training, specifically with boundaries and association with offenders.
She later admitted to maintaining a relationship with the man, connecting with him on social media and on the phone, and two having sex with him twice: once in Becker County and once in Owatonna, according to court records. Meier reportedly told investigators that she met the man three times after his April release from MCF-F, even driving to meet him in Detroit Lakes in June and bringing him back to Owatonna.
Meier is no longer employed by the Department of Corrections, according to department spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald. Meier's last day with DOC was July 30.
Meier, who was served by summons Sept. 10, is expected to appear in Becker County court Oct. 24.