Faribault police arrested a man reportedly found hiding in a camper its owner had just taken out of storage.
The camper was one of several police say was stored as the Rice County Fairgrounds and found ransacked.
Officers were dispatched to the fairgrounds in Faribault about 7:30 a.m. Saturday following a report of burglary and criminal damage to property. Several campers and RVs stored in secure buildings at the fairgrounds for the winter were found to have been damaged and gone through with items missing, according to a release from the Police Department.
Officers spoke with several people who arrived to pick up their discover that their camper windows had been smashed, they had been had been made and miscellaneous property had been stolen. As of Saturday evening, officers had taken reports from six victims regarding the damages and thefts.
At about 11 a.m. Saturday, the Lonsdale Police Department received a call from a camper owner who had towed his camper from the fairgrounds to his home in Lonsdale.
Once home, the camper owner went inside his camper, reportedly finding the interior was in disarray. Lonsdale Police and the Rice County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the home reportedly found a man hiding inside the camper though it appeared he had been living inside. The man, who was later arrested by Faribault police and is currently in the Rice County Jail pending criminal charges, was transported to a hospital for a medical attention.
The man, who has not been identified, reportedly confessed to breaking into multiple campers and damaging property.
Anyone who stored their camper or RV at the Rice County Fairgrounds and noticed that it was tampered with is asked to contact Faribault Police Officer Lance Ulrich at 507-334-4305.
“The Faribault Police Department wants to hear from you if received damage to your RV or anything that was stored at the fairgrounds. Please contact (Officer Ulrich) if you were affected by this incident," said Police Chief Andy Bohlen.