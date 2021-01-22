With the blessing of Faribault’s City Council, the Faribault Police Department is moving ahead with plans to replace its first K9 officer as soon as August.
Just six weeks after the retirement of K9 Chase, Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that the department is working with a Minnesota-based kennel and has already identified two dogs that could become Faribault’s newest police dog.
Bohlen brought the topic to council not only to provide an update, but also to make sure that the council is still on board with funding the program. The program triggered little discussion, with councilors reaffirming their support for the K-9s and the department at large. Although part of the cost of the new K-9 will be covered by community donations, the K-9 program as a whole isn’t cheap. However, because equipment has already been purchased, the new dog won’t cost the department $75,000, as Chase did.
A Slovokian-born German Shepherd, Chase served the department for six years. An informal ambassador for the department, Chase was initially assigned to Officer Mike Thul, then reassigned to Officer Josh Alexander about two years ago.
By the time Alexander stepped down from the department to take a job with a family-run business, Chase was starting to slow down. While he could have been reassigned to another officer and stayed on a few more months, the department instead decided to let him retire.
Alexander purchased Chase from the city for just $1, relieving the city of any liability. Since then, the only K-9 on the force has been Cannon, a Belgian shepherd purchased in 2017 and assigned to Officer Adam Marvin.
While Chase certainly served Faribault well, the Cannon Valley Drug Task Force’s increasing needs have pushed the search for his successor in a different direction. Rather than look for another European-raised shepherd, the new dog will be a drug-sniffing labrador.
One of the biggest selling points for Chase and other shepherds like him is that if their handler is in need, they can provide a powerful tool of defense. By contrast, the lab would not provide defense — instead, its main asset is its extremely powerful nose.
Bohlen said that the demands on the Cannon Valley Task Force have grown, officers have become increasingly burdened by drug searches that can take hours. By contrast, a drug-sniffing dog’s nose can locate illegal drugs in a matter of minutes.
Given the continued debate and the potential that it could be legalized, Bohlen has said that the lab would not be trained to sniff for marijuana. Its months of training will instead maximize its ability to detect other illegal drugs. In addition, Bohlen has said he wants a friendly dog that is good with kids, and a personable lab certainly fits the bill. At a time when police-community relations are under intense stress, he said that anemable dog can build trust in a powerful and unique manner.
Currently, Buffalo-based Performance Kennels is training two dogs that could fill Chase’s spot, a black lab and a yellow lab. Whichever one proves the most adept at drug sniffing would be ready to join the force after several weeks of training alongside a future handler.
Bohlen said that he still isn’t sure which lucky officer will get to accompany the dog, but several have expressed interest. The expectation is that the dog will stay with its original handler until it retires.