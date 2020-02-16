Quick thinking by the residents of a home in the city's northwest side kept the house from sustaining extensive damage, according to Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Firefighters responded to the two-story home on 607 Hullet Ave., just behind Lincoln Elementary School, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found light smoke come from the structure. Crews were able to quickly verify that no one was inside the home and the occupants were able to tell emergency responders that the fire was in a bedroom in the home's basement.
Crews entered the home and found the fire in the basement just as the occupants had said. Overhaul and ventilation was performed, and an investigation into the cause began. Some floor joist were damaged, but the fire damage was contained to the room of origin. There was smoke damage throughout the home and all utilities were shut off.
Crews cleared the scene at 3:48 pm.
American Red Cross volunteers were called and are working with the home's occupants.
The Faribault Police and Fire departments and the State Fire Marshal’s Office performed an investigation on the fire. The results of the investigation are not yet available.
“The occupant of the home exited the home safely," said Dienst. "They promptly call 911 allowing for a timely, aggressive interior firefighting effort that kept this fire from causing extensive damage to the structure and its contents."