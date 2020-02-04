The Faribault Planning Commission has voted to recommend approval of an Interim Use Permit to allow a rapidly growing local business to expand its operations.
Since launching in Faribault in 2012, Living Greens Farm has grown to become one of the largest indoor farms in the world. The facility uses cutting edge technology, suspending lettuce and herbs vertically and spraying their roots with a nutrient rich solution.
Known as aeroponics, the process dramatically reduces the amount of land and water needed for plant growth, enables faster plant growth by increasing the amount of oxygen flow to the roots, and significantly lowers the risk of plant disease.
There’s no doubt that Living Greens Farms has a popular product on its hands. The facility recently completed an expansion which has increased its production by more than threefold, and the farm processes and packages its greens onsite.
As a result, Living Greens Farm has maxed out its current space and is looking toward constructing a permanent addition. The company is particularly interested in increasing its production of salad kits to complement its line of lettuce and herb offerings.
Ken Souerbeck of Living Greens Farm also told the Planning Commission that the farm would like to grow strawberries to go along with its lettuce. That would require separate growing space, since the strawberries attract a significant number of bugs.
In July 2019, Faribault’s Economic Development Authority approved a loan to Living Greens Farm to expand the size of the water line from the property line to within five feet of Living Greens Farm’s facility at 1512 30th Street NW from 1.25 inches to 4 inches.
At the time, Living Greens Farm noted that the facility’s lack of adequate water supply already prevented the facility from completing necessary watering and cleaning processes in an efficient, simultaneous manner.
This time, Living Greens Farm came to the city in hopes not of securing a loan, but for permission to temporarily place refrigerated containers and trailers and trailers on its lot, to address its processing and storage needs.
Faribault’s Development Review Committee, which is composed of staff from city departments involved in land and zoning issues, threw its support behind the proposal, noting that the city has granted IUPs to other fast growing businesses in the past.
In recommending Planning Commission approval of the proposal, City Planner Dave Wanberg highlighted Living Greens Farm’s commitment to achieving a long term solution after a fixed timetable of two years.
“It’s not like (Living Greens Farm) is applying for the IUP to save money,” Wanberg said. “They’re going to spend substantial dollars and energy into this temporary solution, so they can grow.”
With little dispute, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve Living Greens Farms’s request for the IUP. Commission member Chuck Ackman praised the company for using the process in a proper manner to grow its business.
“This is the poster child for how this system should work,” he said. “Have a short term solution while you design and execute a permanent solution.”
Denial
In other business, the Planning Commission voted to deny developer Todd Nelson’s request to replace promised playground equipment at a multi-family residential site on the north side of Faribault, near Daikin Applied.
In 2014, Nelson received the city’s blessing to build 28 units on the 2.7-acre site, located along 23rd Street NW. The original design included two six-plex buildings with two- and three-bedroom apartments, and a pair of eight-unit buildings with two-bedroom apartments.
Nelson and the city later agreed to alter the designs, adding three additional units to the plan. The buildings were completed in 2017, and Nelson added landscaping and additional amenities in 2018.
However, the landscaping installed didn’t follow the agreed upon site plans, as Nelson requested a number of changes. The most major of those was the elimination of playground equipment at the site.
With no other playgrounds in the area, Nelson originally agreed to install playground equipment in anticipation that young families might move into the apartments. However, Nelson has stated that due to the economics of the project, it quickly became dominated by senior residents.
Seeing the playground equipment as an unnecessary expense and a potential target for vandalism, Nelson asked to scrap the plans. At the Planning Commission’s request, he proposed installing a horseshoe pit and shuffleboard court.
At its Jan. 20 meeting the Planning Commission evaluated the proposal. While members said they understood Nelson’s perspective, they wanted to see additional details. City staff were unmoved, recommending rejection of the proposal.
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Penansky’s Department originally evaluated the site and recommended the playground equipment. In written comments, Penansky said the Department stands by the recommendation and criticized Nelson’s alternative as inadequate.
“We have numerous horse pits around town and they do not get used much anymore,” he said. “The Community Center used to have shuffle board and removed it due to lack of use. I would not recommend them.”
Criticizing Nelson’s lack of specific plans along with his absence from the meeting, Planning Commissioners voted to recommend denying the IUP. The City Council could override the recommendation if it so chooses.