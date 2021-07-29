Attendance is up at the Medford City Pool this summer, largely thanks to the especially hot July.
With the increased usage, however, the need for specific repairs and upgrades at the pool are even more crucial. Thanks to a recently secured grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, those upgrades will be able to become a reality.
During the regular Medford City Council meeting Monday night, the council unanimously agreed to accept the DNR grant that would allow the city to develop a trail between the park and the pool, bury overhead power lines and conduct various restoration projects within the park. The grant totals $21,600 and is a dollar-per-dollar match.
Councilor Grace Bartlett was absent.
According to Marie Sexton, the former mayor who’s a special consultant for the city to seek and helping it apply for various grants, said she first applied for the grant in March and that a portion of the matching funds the city will have to provide can be in in-kind services.
“The city will still need to come up with $7,000-$11,000, but we can also fundraise during this time,” Sexton said. “For grants like these we now have to have power lines buried and Steele-Waseca [Cooperative Electric] has said they can work with us to get those lines buried for a better price.”
The main part of the project will be installing a paved trail down the east side of the park leading up to the pool. Sexton said the grant application also indicated that they would patch up some of the concrete surrounding the pool that has cracked overtime.
A timeline for this project has not been set, but Sexton said she plans to apply for additional grants in the spring to help pay for finishing touches in the area such as planting trees and installing benches along the path.
Also during the council meeting, the council authorized the issuance, sale and delivery of the bond for the 2021 Main Street Improvement project. The loan totals $1.07 million and has a 1.61% interest rate, according to Mike Bubany with David Drown and Associates, the municipal advisor for Medford.
“This is a very competitive-rated sale,” Bubany said. The loan will be done through the Minnesota Rural Water Association MIDI-Loan program.
In other council news:
The city received notification from Steele County that Medford will receive approximately $26,074 from the state for Small Cities Assistance, which the council agreed would be directed toward the Main Street project.
Medford will change insurance providers for the liquor liability insurance that covered the Medford Muni. Dave Effertz, the city’s insurance agent, recommended switching to Illinois Casualty Co., which City Clerk Beth Jackson said would save Medford $2,274 annually.
Mayor Danny Thomas completed the six-month review for Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen. In Petersen’s first six months on the job he was able to acquire his biosolids license, secured 120 acres of farm land through Springer farms to apply biosolids, formed an agreement with Eaton Trucking to haul the city’s biosolids, helped hire the city’s new engineering firm, and worked closely with multiple engineers and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to correct issues at the wastewater treatment plant. Thomas noted in the performance review that Petersen “exceeded expectations of all goals” and has been a great asset to the city. Thomas recommended that Petersen receive a $5,000 raise. The council approved the increase.