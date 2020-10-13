The coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted plans for starting a magnet school in the Faribault School District, but as non-traditional learning practices become more common, the conversation again feels relevant.
Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran reopened the conversation during Monday’s School Board meeting, looking to get the board’s feedback on possible timelines and themes.
Corcoran’s predecessor, Ryan Krominga, delivered a project proposal for a possible magnet school back December 2019. At that time, a magnet school, one with specialized courses or curriculum, could meet the district’s mission to attract and retain students by providing unique and relevant programming to today’s learners. However, since new education models transpired as a result of the pandemic, Corcoran said a magnet school could also utilize the alternative learning structures students have applied since spring.
“We want to bring 21st-century learning into schools in a way that is new and different than what a traditional school might look like,” Corcoran said. “We are a choice-based community, and we’re thinking of ways to offer that to Faribault Public Schools families as well.”
At the meeting, Corcoran listed some themes the district might consider for the magnet school, such as a community school, an international school or a STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) school. However, Corcoran said the district could explore a number of other themes that might better suit the community.
A community school, Corcoran explained, allows space for schools to form partnerships, and invites parent and community involvement. This type of school allows for a personalized curriculum that emphasizes real-world learning and community problem solving. Community schools often operate with the help of a site leadership team of educators and community partners that share the same vision. While the community school wouldn’t be based entirely off of the Community School program in the Faribault district, Corcoran said the school would follow a similar philosophy.
An international school would present an interdisciplinary theme-based model to teaching and learning. Corcoran said international schools could implement language immersion components, but that isn’t their whole purpose. This type of school brings global perspectives and problems to the table with a project-based approach to learning.
Corcoran asked the board to consider whether implementing the magnet school in fall 2021 gives the district a realistic timeline.
Though Superintendent Todd Sesker believes fall 2021 is a realistic start date for the magnet school, but some School Board members expressed uncertainty. Board member Carolyn Treadway also noted that staff and teachers already feel overwhelmed, and she wants to ensure the project won’t add more stress.
Board member Jason Engbrecht said his only concern is that the board succumbs to “paralysis by analysis” by thinking too hard about the right choice.
“I hope we can all sit down with the desire to take an action from this,” Engbrecht said. “ … I’m worried we’re going to be here for a while, and I would like to see us moving along.”
For the next step in the process, Corcoran will bring the information to stakeholder groups and collect their feedback to help the board make an informed decision. She plans to gather input from staff and families as well as students.