Faribault’s City Council has punted on a controversial pawn shop ordinance, giving itself more time to work through the issue and hear from potentially affected businesses.
After several years of vigorous lobbying from Frank Marzario, owner of Pawn Minnesota in downtown, the city Planning Commission finally sent a proposed ordinance to the council that would prohibit opening a pawn shop within 3,000 feet of an existing one. If passed, the measure would ensure that Marzario, Faribault’s only current pawnshop owner, would have downtown Faribault to himself for as long as Pawn America stays there. A second pawnshop previously existed downtown, but closed several years ago.
The proposal didn’t sit well with members of the Planning Commission. Although they submitted it to the council for review, they did so on the grounds that it was more of a City Council policy decision than a zoning decision.
At the same time, the commission unanimously urged the council to reject the proposed ordinance. In 2018, the council rejected a similar proposal that would have mandated a 1-mile distance between pawn shops.
This time, several councilors seem more than willing to revisit that decision. However, the topic was postponed for discussion at a future work session, with Councilor Royal Ross saying he was particularly interested in soliciting feedback from local businesses.
In 2018, the council rejected a proposal that would have established distance restrictions but did establish pawn shop licensing requirements and required all pawnshop owners to input all transactions into the Minneapolis Automated Pawn System (APS).
Earlier this year, the ordinance was modified so that Pawn Minnesota could utilize LeadsOnline, the nation’s largest reporting database, instead of the Minneapolis system. Both systems are designed to help law enforcement catch anyone trying to pawn stolen goods.
Marzario takes pride in that Pawn Minnesota began using the APS system when it first opened. Despite enactment of the ordinance requiring all transactions to be reported, he warned that other downtown pawn shops could still prove “problematic and a police nuisance.”
“Downtown Faribault has many retail vacancies,” Marzario wrote in an email to the Daily News. It has broken retail storefront window panes, boarded up storefronts and many vacancies … littering downtown with pawn shops will alienate other potential retailers.”
Councilors have been less reliably receptive to Marzario’s case. The commission expressed concerns that the provision would add unnecessary complexity to the code and infringe on the free market, leaving the city to, in the words of Mayor Kevin Voracek, “pick winners and losers.”
Planning Coordinator Peter Waldock told the council that Faribault generally has an open market policy. If you want to open a business and it’s lawful to do so, you can go ahead and do that.”
Marzario says that the proposed ordinance is far from restrictive, as it would allow roughly a dozen pawn shops in Faribault. In addition, he argues that pawn shops have proven themselves from other are different from other businesses, citing a portion of the 2018 code which reads:
“The city council finds that use of services provided by pawnbrokers provides an opportunity for the commission of crimes and their concealment because pawn businesses have the ability to receive and transfer property stolen by others easily and quickly. The city council also finds that consumer protection regulation is warranted in transactions involving pawnbrokers.”
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that in general, he would prefer to see fewer pawn shops in Faribault. While taking care to note that Pawn America has always been compliant with law enforcement, he said that the industry as a whole has a somewhat spotty track record.
“Some (pawnshop owners) have been found to be unscrupulous and take stolen property,” he said. “Having pawn shops in town does create unique challenges for law enforcement.”
Councilor Janna Viscomi, who owns a business downtown near to Marzario’s pawn shop, was strongly in favor of distancing. Viscomi even said that she’d be interested in seeing the mandated distance increased from 3,000 feet to 5,000.
Viscomi’s colleague Jonathan Wood also said that if push comes to shove, he’ll support the proposed ordinance. However, Wood said he’d prefer that the council take a different route, by limiting the number of pawnshops instead of establishing distancing requirements.
While conceding that the city is unlikely to be able to support more than two or three pawnshops at most, Wood said that limiting the total number of pawnshops could address concerns of potential criminal behavior while still allowing free market competition.
Wood said that his proposal could even benefit Marzario if he moves Pawn America to another location in Faribault. In that scenario, Wood warned a distance limit could inhibit Marzario’s own ability to move.
“Everyone’s on the same page in understanding that Faribault will only be able to handle so many pawn shops,” he said. “In my opinion (the proposed ordinance) is too restrictive on a business.”