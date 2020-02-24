Faribault’s Economic Development Authority has signed off on a request from a local businessman that could potentially pave the way for additional housing to accompany a new restaurant set to open by spring.
The request for loan subordination came from Rebound Enterprises, a Northfield-based investment firm. Rebound has owned the historic former warehouse at 31 Third St. NE in downtown Faribault since 2013.
Shortly after acquiring the building, Rebound requested and was granted a $60,000 loan from the EDA to make improvements. The company has remained current on loan payments, which are set to run through 2024.
Working with Community Resource Bank, Rebound has now restructured its mortgage to access an additional $600,000 in capital, requiring the subordination of the EDA’s loan. That funding will be used to add apartments on the second and third floor of the building.
The plan has been developed by Brett Reese, Rebound’s founder and managing principal. Reese said that when the floor model is complete, the second and third floors of the building will have three apartments each, with an open floor plan.
The apartments won’t be completed until May, but Rebound is already soliciting applications. The city has made clear its desire to see more downtown housing and Reese promised the new apartments would be high quality.
“We’re excited about bringing the additional energy to the downtown area,” Reese said.
On the first floor of the building, Rebound will make another attempt at bringing fine dining back to downtown. Despite the strong regional economy, Faribault has a noted lack of fine dining options.
That dearth hasn’t been for lack of trying on Rebound’s part. Several fine dining restaurants have come and gone at the Third Street site just in the time since Rebound purchased it. Undeterred, the developers will give it another go with a new restaurant slated to open in April.
This time, the company is partnering with Craig Korvela, an experienced local chef and restaurant owner who opened up the Fielder’s Choice Tap Room in Northfield. More recently, Korvela has served as chef at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Northfield, also owned by Rebound.
Korvela previously owned and operated Monte’s Steakhouse at the same building. While considered a favorite of locals and visitors alike, Monte’s struggled to stay afloat amid after effects of the late 2000s recession and was ultimately forced to close.
Korvela’s new restaurant will follow much the same menu and business plan as Monte’s. He’s said that the menu will include classic fine dining options, such as steaks, chicken and seafood, prepared over a wood-fired grill.
In hopes of evicting the ghosts of failures past, the interior will get an extensive remodel. In addition, the name of the new restaurant, “Redemption,” was chosen to explicitly evoke the promise of a fresh start.
“I think guests will notice it’s a really different restaurant,” Korvela told the Daily News last October.
A lack of on-site parking was also an issue that dogged previous building tenants. That issue has now been at least partially alleviated, with the demolition of the old Knights of Columbus building next door providing additional parking spaces.