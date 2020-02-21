1st District Congressional candidate Dan Feehan visited the Faribault Chamber of Commerce Friday to discuss thorny issues like housing and childcare.
The North Mankato DFLer is seeking a rematch with Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth. In 2018, Hagedorn defeated Feehan in one of the closest Congressional races in the country, winning the seat vacated by now-Gov. Tim Walz.
Minnesota is currently enjoying a robust economy and low unemployment rate, and Faribault is no exception. In fact, Faribault’s proximity to the Twin Cities metro area and location along I-35 has given it particularly unique and exciting economic opportunities. In addition to locally grown business, the city has four major internationally owned employers. They are French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain.
While the U.S. is the world’s largest recipient of foreign direct investment, that investment has traditionally been concentrated on the coasts, with some in major metropolitan areas such as the Twin Cities. In Greater Minnesota, Faribault stands out as a leader in attracting foreign investment.
Along with those opportunities have come challenges. In fact, Faribault’s proximity and ease of access to the Twin Cities has become a bit of a double-edged sword when it comes to perhaps the city’s biggest challenge, the shortage of affordable housing. With home values significantly higher in Twin Cities suburbs like Lakeville or Apple Valley, but building costs similar to Faribault, builders currently have little incentive to add housing stock in Faribault.
A 2018 city analysis showed that the city’s rental housing market is extremely tight, with a vacancy rate of less than 1%. Thanks to significant incentives, several multifamily housing projects have moved forward in recent years. Federal and state leaders have also put increased emphasis on providing more affordable housing. Gov. Tim Walz’s administration recently provided more than $250 million in affordable housing bonds, including for projects in Faribault and Northfield.
As Walz noted, there’s a need for more housing of nearly every kind, including senior housing, veteran housing, multifamily housing and single family homes. In Faribault, progress has been made on multifamily housing but single family housing remains a challenge.
“With families unable to find affordable housing, we watch those paychecks go out of town,” said Nort Johnson, president of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Affordable childcare is another major issue. Across Greater Minnesota, there’s a need for 40,000 more childcare slots than are currently available, and shortage which has contributed to the overall workforce shortage.
Feehan said that he and his wife Amy have had to deal with the childcare shortage firsthand. Even before they’d decided on a name for their third child, Feehan said that he and his wife were already looking for a childcare slot.
Childcare costs can be daunting. The Chamber’s Casie Steeves said that childcare costs for her two children run $300 a week. That’s not uncommon in Minnesota, where the average cost of infant care is more than $1,300 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Even amid rising demand, the number of childcare workers across Minnesota has fallen. Over the last year, state policymakers have held listening sessions across the state as they figure out how to address the issue. For Johnson, a driving factor with the childcare crisis is overregulation, a concern that has been raised by the legislature as well. Unlike in some states, most Minnesota daycares are home-based, with 8,000 such daycares located across the state.
“There are families that would love to have mom stay home for a few years and offset the costs of mom not working by taking care of a few neighbor kids,” Johnson said. “However, it’s much harder to do that because of overregulation.”
With so many manufacturing jobs available, the city also faces a shortage of skilled workers. Significant investments made in workforce development programs by the state and federal governments have helped in recent years.
Locally, South Central College works closely with local businesses to help train workers through its College of Business and Industry. In 2018, South Central’s efforts received a boost when the college was rewarded with a $400,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to train 850 Daikin Applied employees.
For his part, Feehan said that investment in grant programs and public-private partnerships are needed to address the region’s challenges. He emphasized that he sees the workforce development, child care and housing challenges as intertwined.
“It’s not just enough to have demand, we need to make sure that Faribault has sustainable growth and a high quality of life,” Feehan said “That will enable the region to attract resources it otherwise would not be able to.”
The 1st District was one of just three that flipped from blue to red amidst a national “blue wave.” Although it voted for President Donald Trump by 15 points in 2016, an October 2018 poll showed the President’s approval rating at just 46%, with 49% disapproving.
Feehan noted it’s likely to be a close race again this fall, and he’ll need to make inroads in places like Rice County to win. The Rice County portion of the district, which doesn’t include politically liberal Northfield, gave Hagedorn 56% of the vote.