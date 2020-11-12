A Faribault man is facing felony charges after reportedly threatening someone he knew at knifepoint earlier this week.
Abdiqaadir Dayib Ahmed, 42, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Ahmed was charged after Faribault police officers responded to a report of a domestic incident at approximately 6:18 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment within the city. Ahmed had allegedly been threatening the victim because of the victim’s ties to a court case involving one of the person’s family members. Ahmed allegedly slapped the victim in the face, ripped his jacket and threatened to kill him while holding a knife. Responding officers reportedly found a knife matching the description under a mattress in the living room of the apartment.
Court documents state Ahmed told investigating officers the alleged victim had pushed him down the stairs and injuring his knee. He denied having the knife. A witness reported seeing the alleged incident and Ahmed falling down the stairs. The witness reported not having seen whether Ahmed had been pushed or fell on his own.
Ahmed has a previous domestic violence-related offense, including violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in September 2019 in Rice County. That conviction is being used to enhance the alleged offenses.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Ahmed at $10,000 Thursday, contingent on him submitting to chemical testing, remaining law-abiding, not leaving Minnesota without court approval and following other requirements. A domestic abuse no-contact order has been issued.
Ahmed’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25. As of Thursday, Ahmed was in custody.