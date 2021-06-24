It's an unusual birthday present, but Sen. John Jasinski will take it. Happily.
Jasinski celebrated his birthday Thursday with passage of the $7.27 billion transportation finance and policy bill, which includes $500,000 for a study — a provision the Faribault Republican pushed for — that could help deliver a new interchange north of Faribault, The 67-0 Senate vote follows Wednesday's approval in the House, and sends the legislation to the governor for his signature.
It's a project Rice County and Faribault city officials have worked on for decades.
Earlier this month, Rice County Commissioner Dave Miller recalled discussing the idea when he and Jasinski served on the Faribault Planning Commission in the 1980s.
"I never though this would happen," Miller said Thursday afternoon.
"It's been simmering on very low heat for a number of years," said Rice County Commissioner Steve Underdahl, who served with Jasinski on a steering committee working on an update of the county's comprehensive plan in the early 2000s when both were members of the Faribault City Council.
Jasinski called the funding "a step, but a very important step," one that will put the project in the Department of Transportation's State Transportation Improvement Plan. That alone, he said, "is a huge win."
The study, Jasinski said, will look at more than just the immediate Interstate 35/County Road 9 area. It will consider whether realignments of Hwy. 3 and 21 make sense, as well as consider design, costs and feasibility of an interchange, as well as whether there are wetlands nearby and how they would factor into the project. It piggybacks on a cost-sharing agreement between city of Faribault and Rice County, which earlier this month hired an engineering firm to develop plans for the proposed interchange.
City and county leaders say that an interchange at County Road 9 would benefit businesses in the city's industrial park just to the south, and make available land more attractive to those looking to relocate. Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray has said a new interchange will reduce traffic at the Hwy. 21/I-35 interchange, the city's busiest, and create a more direct route for trucks headed to the business park.
Both Miller and Underdahl predicted an interchange would bring more businesses, jobs and housing to the area, and push redevelopment of Faribault's retail areas.
An interchange at County Road 9, Underdahl said, will help correct missteps made when the interstate was designed and built. He contends Faribault was "shortchanged" and that its intersections are oddly configured and difficult to maneuver.
Underdahl noted that an interchange would also benefit residents on Faribault's north side, which has seen the brunt of the county's growth in the last few years. This week, Faribault City Council approved a new water tower and water lines in the area. Last week, the county received a $1.25 million grant to help pay to pave County Road 76/Baseline Road from County Road 8 to County Road 1.
The $7.27 billion bill includes $220.4 million in net General Fund spending over base during the 2022-23 biennium. The total appropriations by agency include $6.49 billion for the Department of Transportation, $516.3 million for the Department of Public Safety and $235.7 million for the Metropolitan Council.
“A good transportation bill takes care of everyone … and every mode [of transportation] is taken care of,” said state Rep. Frank Hornstein, D-Minneapolis, who chairs the House Transportation Committee. “…We have every mode included, we have every part of the state included … many people will benefit from this bill.”
The House Transportation Committee’s Republican lead, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who predicted the bill would receive bipartisan support during an informational hearing Tuesday, called the process used to put the bill together “extremely flawed” and said the process a bill follows is sometimes more important than the final result. He said SSHF10 should be vetted by the full committee.
“The question isn’t really about whether or not the final bill is a good one or not, it’s about the process,” Petersburg said, although he later said Hornstein had put together “a great bill” given the circumstances.
"By getting this done," Jasinski said of the study, "it would be much closer to being shovel ready.
County officials have estimated it could be 10 years or more before an interchange is constructed.