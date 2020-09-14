Variations in rituals and beliefs may distinguish one Christian denomination from another, but for congregants in at least 15 Faribault places of worship, the common belief in prayer brings them together annually.
For the third consecutive year, Faribault Christians unite for a multi-church effort to cover the whole city in prayer over a 24-hour period. The prayer walk begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and concludes a full day later, at 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
“What inspires me about Faribault Prays is the way it is uniting the Christian community across various traditions, perspectives and expressions to seek God’s blessing upon this community,” said Greg Ciesluk, pastor of Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church in Faribault. “We are bound together by our love for God and our neighbors as our common Lord commands. We dare to believe that God is doing something extraordinary through this faith-filled effort.”
Faribault Evangelical Free Church Pastor Dan Ford agreed that Faribault Prays offers the rare opportunity for local Christians to “come together and lift up our community in prayer, not letting denominational boundaries or secondary theological issues divide us.”
Faribault Prays participants follow their assigned route, based on city snow removal routes, and walk the streets in teams to pray for people and businesses on their route throughout the 24-hour period. Many participants wear yellow Faribault Prays pins to signify their mission. Each participating church facilitates its own group, but Ciesluk also invites Faribault residents to pray at home or drive around neighborhoods.
Each year, at the conclusion of the prayer walk, participants gather in a common domain for worship. An outdoor space this year, Central Park, allows for improved social distancing starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Various worship teams agreed to lead the music and prayer in English and Spanish.
Rios de Agua Viva participates in Faribault Prays for the first time this year. Pastor Alberto and Noemi Arriaza said they are happy to join the effort and "continue praying for our communities in this beautiful city, now all together."
Gina Yetzer, a Faribault resident who has participated in Faribault Prays for the past two years, said the best part about the event is making a direct connection with someone and praying over them.
“To know you are part of God's plan for this community is without words,” Yetzer said. “I truly believe God has a revival planned for Faribault, and I continue to participate in Faribault Prays because I want to be part of that revival. I want to be part of the church of Faribault coming together and seeing true unification for Christ.”
Not all participants attend church locally. Faribault resident Jane Egerdahl attends services in the metro area, but she and others who either belong to churches outside Faribault, or who don’t attend a specific church regularly, created their own group of “spares” to participate in Faribault Prays. Like local church congregations, they pray for a specific zone throughout the event.
“It helps me care about my neighbors/townspeople in a deeper way by praying for them,” Egerdahl said. “I have found that almost everyone is struggling with something when we've asked people if we can pray for them, when they are standing outside in their yards. We don't go on anyone's property; we just walk and pray on the streets quietly in groups of two or three.”
Egerdahl understands some might feel reluctant to participate in Faribault Prays or to accept prayers from the individuals walking down the street.
“Maybe some people are worried we are there to push religion down their throats,” Egerdahl said. “But once they realize we have no agenda except to truly care about them, they relax and share things. I feel honored that strangers have trusted me with deep pains in their lives. I believe we all sometimes appreciate God showing up through someone with skin on.”