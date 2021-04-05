A man who allegedly struck someone he knew over the head with a beer bottle last weekend has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Victor Alfonso Espeleta, 36, of Medford, is charged with second-degree assault in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Espeleta was charged after Faribault police officers responded Saturday to a disturbance. The reported victim, a man who was hospitalized following the incident, said Espeleta had struck him in the head with a beer bottle during a party, and a second person punched him in the mouth several times. Court documents state officers “noted that there was a significant amount of blood on the floor of the garage.”
Following Espeleta’s arrest, he reported having been at the party and trying to break up a fight between two other people, but denied striking anyone. He reported that he didn’t remember what had happened with the beer bottle and expressed regret that he had left the scene.
Judge John T. Cajacob released Espeleta on his own recognizance Monday, contingent on him having no contact with the alleged victim, not using or possessing alcohol or drugs, remaining law-abiding, and following other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.
In other Rice County court reports:
- Andrew Jordan Hernandez, 20, of Faribault, is charged with third-degree assault after he reportedly assaulted someone he knew by punching the person around his head/neck 11 times while he was laying on the ground last June in Faribault. Medical records later obtained from District One Hospital reportedly indicated the victim had a skull fracture.
- Jason Michael Savoie, 47, of Faribault is charged with felony fifth-degree methamphetamine possession and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation after he reportedly possessed approximately 3.4 grams of the drug during a January traffic stop in Rice County. His first appearance on the charge was Monday.
- Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 21, of Owatonna, is charged with fifth-degree felony heroin possession and fifth-degree gross misdemeanor meth possession after she reportedly possessed one gram of the drug, a pipe commonly used to smoke meth, two capped needles, tweezers, and other items reportedly frequently utilized to use drugs during and after a Feb. 19 traffic stop on Hwy. 3 near the Dundas/Northfield border. At the time of her arrest, Rocha reportedly had active warrants in Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.
- Deanthony Emmanuel Lovett, 24, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony fifth-degree possession of the psychoactive drug, MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated after a Faribault police officer on patrol early in the morning of March 31 pulled him over on the 600 block of Willow St. in. A search of his vehicle reportedly netted 18.21 grams of marijuana. At the time of his arrest, Lovett’s preliminary blood test was listed at 0.17 - more than double the legal limit. Later, two blue pills that tested positive for MDMA were reportedly found in his pants.
- Alex Richard VanErp, 26, of Faribault, is charged with felony fifth-degree THC possession, an additional fifth-degree gross misdemeanor meth possession count and misdemeanor obstruction after he reportedly possessed a pipe that tested positive for the presence of meth and a THC oil cartridge during a March 30 traffic stop.
- Sydney J. Chester, 22, of Dundas, is charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession, two counts of gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor marijuana possession in a motor vehicle after she reportedly possessed a plastic container with nearly 5 grams of suspected marijuana, five THC edibles wrapped in tin foil, and a half-full bottle of Fireball whiskey during a Jan. 22 traffic stop behind River Park Mall in Northfield. Her blood alcohol content was listed at 0.18, more than double the legal limit.
- Winter Rose Smith, 28, of Pine City, is charged with one felony fifth-degree meth possession count, one gross misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name, and a third count of giving a court official the name and date of birth of another person after she reportedly possessed three baggies containing a combined 0.5 grams of meth during a June 26, 2020 traffic stop in Northfield.