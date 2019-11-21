Starting the season against a rival brings with it more than the usual season-opening jitters. For Faribault it brought penalties and a 5-3 loss to Northfield at Faribault Ice Arena.
The Falcons took eight penalties in the game, half of which came in the second period. Northfield scored on just one power play back in the first period but the additional work on the penalty kill unit had an effect.
“We’d prefer to play 5-on-5,” Faribault head coach Dean Weasler said. “It’s definitely easier for us to stay in the game when you play 5-on-5. We played with 13 guys tonight.”
The Raiders finished with a 42-21 advantage in shots on goal with Carson Van Zuilen scoring three times. Josh Kruger and Spencer Klotz also scored for Northfield.
Faribault jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period when Leighton Weasler scored on the power play 7 minutes, 28 seconds into the game. The Falcons had a 5-minute power play following a checking from behind penalty on the Raiders. Slinger’s shot from the right circle found the back of the net, nearly three minutes into the power play.
“Our power play was better than I expected,” Weasler said. “We moved the puck pretty well other times. I really liked how we moved the puck. We did most of the things we’ve been trying to instill, so that was nice to see.”
The lead didn’t stick, though, and Northfield scored the game’s next three goals to build a 3-1 lead. Klotz tied things at 11:53 of the first period on a nice feed from Van Zuilen in front of the goal. Kruger gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead on a slapshot from the top of the slot in the second period and Van Zuilen scored his first goal with 1:27 left in the period off his own rebound. Northfield had 21 shots in the second period alone as it spent eight minutes of the period on the power play.
“Our penalty kill was good tonight,” Weasler said. “I thought we blocked shots, I thought we kept them to the outside. We missed a couple of assignments and our goalie made some big saves. Your best penalty killer has to be your goalie. I’m a firm believer in that.”
Goalie Spencer Ell made 37 saves for the Falcons in the loss.
The third period started better for the Falcons when Grady Goodwin scored at 3:35 of the period to make it a 3-2 game. But just 54 seconds later, Van Zuilen scored his second of the game to extend the Raiders lead to 4-2.
Faribault got to within a goal later in the period when Zach Siegert let loose a snipe during a power play that found the top shelf of the goal at the 6:18 mark of the third to make it 4-3.
Van Zuilen added an empty-net goal with 35 seconds left to complete a hat trick.
“There are certain things we’re trying to do this year and the second period wasn’t it,” Weasler said. “I think the third we had a great period and the first we had a great period so we need to build on that.”
The Falcons will get a chance to build on that Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Waseca.