It has been five years since the city of Medford has provided space for kids and adults alike to enjoy two iconic Minnesota winter activities — outdoor hockey and ice skating.
Though the City Council wants to open the city ice rink of Third Street NE this winter, the fate of that rink lies in the hands of Mother Nature. During a council meeting Monday night, councilors agreed to try to open the rink, so long as the ground will be ready by Jan. 1. But that's weather dependent.
"It has to be really darn cold out, otherwise you're putting 50 degree water out there," said Jed Petersen, the administrative director of operations for the city. "Or if the frost isn't deep enough, the water just seeps into the ground."
In years past, the Medford Fire Department has filled the local ice rink at the heart of town. John Anhorn, a commander at the Fire Department, said it usually takes about two-and-a-half days to fill the rink, but he is unsure of exactly how much water it takes.
"We did learn that it was hard doing it from our tanker because the water is warmer and sits inside [the fire hall]," Anhorn said. "It's better to use the water out of the hydrant, but then it is hard to gauge how much we use, but I know it's a fair amount of water."
Both Mayor Danny Thomas and Councilor Grace Bartlett said they have heard from residents who want the rink back, and both agreed it would be a positive for the city to provide the community.
"I think it's a good item to have for the kids in the community, and the adults — I know I've used it," Bartlett said. "I would like to see it put in, but I know the weather is going to be iffy until after Christmas for us to even be able to put it in."
Petersen said by looking at the upcoming weather forecast, the city likely wouldn't have the weather conditions necessary to put in the rink until the last week of December. City Clerk Beth Jackson said this has been the case for the last five years, which is why there hasn't been a city rink in Medford since early 2016.
"It's been so warm lately that our previous councils have said if it wasn't able to be opened by Christmas they just decided not to do it," Jackson said. "The last time we did open it, our [warming house] attendant only received three checks, so it was only open six weeks anyway because the weather got warm."
The City Council agreed to open the rink by New Year's Day if the weather permits. If the rink cannot go in by then, the city will skip it for yet another year.
If the rink is able to go in, Petersen said the city Public Works Department will maintain the rink as a part of the crew's daily tasks and duties.
Thomas also questioned how they would maintain the warming house, specifically because of it only being open for a short amount of time in previous years.
"I think instead of hiring a person to watch it, maybe we could just get one of the [Muni] bartenders to open it in the morning and shut it at night," Thomas said. "Personally I don't mind helping myself and closing it at night, we just need someone to be able to open and shut the door and let us know what is going on."
Petersen said he and the public works crew could also be available to open and close the warming house, and the council agreed they would find a way to make it work so they would not have to hire someone to attend it. Similar to having the park bathrooms open during the warm months, City Attorney Mark Rahrick said the isn't much of a liability for the city to leave the shack open and unsupervised.