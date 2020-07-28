Filing for most city councils and school boards runs from Tuesday, July 28 to Tuesday, Aug. 11 as follows:
Faribault School Board
Candidates may fill out an application at the Faribault District Office, upon appointment, or print out the application online at faribault.k12.mn.us/district/school-board/election-information. The district clerk must notarize the application upon completion. Call Administrative Assistant Kathy Zavoral at 507-333-6010 or email kzavoral@faribaut.k12.mn.us in advance to make an appointment at the Faribault District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault.
School Board members Yvette Marthaler and Jason Engbrecht will conclude their four-year terms, and Board member Jerry Robicheau will be up for re-election after being appointed earlier this year to fill a board member vacancy. Marthaler and Engbrecht are not filing for re-election.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board
Interested candidates must come to City Hall, l402 Division St S. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to fill out their application form and pay a $2 filing fee. The seats held by Mayor Tony Lindahl and three of the four councilors will be on the ballot this fall, with Councilor Tim Flaten the only elected city official not up for re-election. Two seats on the council are four-year terms, with a third a two-year term.
Dundas City Council
File by mailing a $2 filing fee and an affidavit of candidacy to Dundas City Hall, PO Box 70, Dundas, Minnesota, 55019-0070, or drop off the materials in-person if a mask is worn. Election filing forms can be found at bit.ly/304DKvl.
On the City Council, the terms of Councilors Chad Pribyl and John Cruz are expiring. As of Monday, neither had officially announced whether they would seek another term.
Morristown City Council
Interested candidates must come down to the District Office, 500 E Paquin St., Waterville, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out their application form and pay a $2 filing fee. Three seats on the seven-member School Board will be up for election, with terms lasting four years. Currently, those positions are held by Clerk Jay Schneider as well as Directors Jeff Stangler and Dan Houlihan.
Nerstrand City Council
Anyone interested in filing for office needs to contact City Clerk Dana Jans, either by emailing her at cityclerknerstrand@gmail.com, or by calling Jans at 952-412-6912. Anyone mailing an affidavit of candidacy is asked to do so to P.O. Box 161, Nerstrand, MN, 55053. There is a $2 filing fee that must be paid by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
On the council, Mayor Jarod Alvarez’s two-year term is expiring, and the terms of councilors Kim Dekart and Gretchen Gilmore are also ending. Dekart has announced she will run for reelection. Gilmore has announced she is not seeking another term, and Alvarez hasn’t decided.
The filing period for state, federal, county and city of Faribault offices has passed. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.