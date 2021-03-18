After years of anticipation, the Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library have finally achieved its long-held dream of being able to offer a welcoming and inviting community gathering space outside their front door.
Following a vision laid out by architects Perkins+Will, a planned gathering space will accentuate the building’s historic charm with shrubs and trees, offering a quiet space for reading, learning or catching up with old friends after the pandemic.
In the long term, the space could accommodate the growing number of Faribault residents expected to live downtown. The project is designed to fit hand in glove with the city’s Downtown Master Plan, formulated by same the architects.
The community will have to wait a little while longer to celebrate its new gathering space, however. Initially scheduled for May, the plaza’s grand opening has been pushed back to Aug. 22.
Key is the discussion as to whether the Friends would offer a simple celebration, perhaps with water and cookies, or go “all in” by organizing a big outdoor event with food and music, dancers and other entertainment that celebrates Faribault’s increasingly rich cultural diversity. The Friends appear strongly inclined to organize a large event to celebrate the long awaited achievement. But to ensure the event’s safety, Friends of the Library Chair Kathy Sandberg said it made sense to postpone it.
“I think it’s because for us it’s pretty obvious the ability to be together, even outside, is still in question,” she said. “The library is not open fully and so we saw it was prudent for us to put that off when more people will be vaccinated and things will in theory be safer. “
No fees
With an eye toward making increasing accessibility for all, the library is discussing dropping late fees on a permanent basis. When the change was first discussed in 2019, it might have seemed like a radical approach. However, the library temporarily adopted a no-fees approach abruptly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the board has continued to research and consider the possibility of adopting it on a permanent basis.
Library Director Delane James said that libraries which have embraced the no-fees approach haven’t seen significantly more users fail to return books. To ensure it doesn’t become a problem, the library would eventually charge users for the cost of their non-returned item.
“If people don’t bring the books back, they’re often embarrassed to come and use the library again,” she said.
Friends Vice Chair Jayne Spooner said that libraries in the Twin Cities have adopted the approach already. She described it as a “user friendly” approach that would encourage more residents, especially those from lower incomes, to use the library.
“I’m just as guilty of bringing stuff back, and while I don’t mind paying the fee, I can easily do it financially,” she said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people are facing financial constraints.”
The city of Northfield is considering a similar policy to do away with library late fees.