Skylenn Hunt remembers her grandfather, the late Gary Sturmer, fondly.
“He was very, very humble,” said Hunt, a junior at Faribault High School. “Easy to approach and talk to … He was always there for me.”
Hunt bonded with her grandpa both locally during the school year when he’d help her with homework and at her family’s summer cabin, which Sturmer built. She and her two cousins, Jackson and Jadyn Green, of Apple Valley, called him “Grandpa Ticket” after his dog, also named Ticket. Around the community, many knew Hunt's grandfather, a former English teacher at Faribault Middle School and High schools, as Mr. Sturmer.
Ever since Sturmer died in February 2018, Hunt has struggled to cope with the loss of her grandfather. But with a heart for charity work and a desire to carry on her Sturmer's legacy, she's working to help both veterans and local students — two groups Sturmer was known for supporting. She calls her organization Sky’s Ticket.
A Vietnam War veteran, Sturmer was an active member of the Elks Lodge and the Faribault American Legion. But after her died, Hunt said she and her dad found letters Sturmer wrote to his parents from Vietnam and when stationed in San Francisco. Hunt realized the Vietnam War was a big part of her grandfather’s life, though he didn’t often talk about it. Now, she’s using Sky’s Ticket as a platform for honoring other veterans.
Hunt showed her grandfather's letters to her aunt, Tracy Sunde, a member of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association (CVMA). Sunde encouraged Hunt to start a foundation honoring other veterans like Sturmer.
Sky's Ticket was born.
"It was a suggestion that might help her grieve, but then it just became so much more," said Sunde. "She’s wise for her age, wise beyond her years."
Sunde's connections to local veterans has opened a door for Hunt to establish her own connections, some who knew her grandfather. One veteran, John Haessig Jr., considered Sturmer a second dad and asked Sunde to arrange a meeting for them after reading about Sky's Ticket. Hunt then had an opportunity to learn more about her grandfather, through the eyes of a veteran he impacted.
"For me to sit back as her aunt and to see it unfold, that was amazing," said Sunde.
Hunt’s mission is to interview a different local veteran every other month and share a video recording by FHS student Curtis Pecore-Kotek on the Sky’s Ticket Facebook page. Her friend and neighbor Brayden Beede, a junior at Medford High School, has agreed to help Hunt conduct the interviews.
"He's very passionate about the same things I am," said Hunt of Beede. "It's amazing what he does."
On April 18 at the Faribault Elks Lodge, Sky’s Ticket will honor a community-nominated veteran with a special brunch. The occasion will be held in conjunction with an event hosted by Sisters of Serendipity and the CVMA. Hunt is currently accepting nominations at skysticket20@gmail.com until March 30.
Hunt's goals with Sky's Ticket don't end there. Knowing Sturmer was passionate about education, Hunt decided Sky's Ticket would also offer a scholarship to offset the cost of college for a local student. She's worked with Shelly Fritz in the records office at FHS to create the scholarship. Her goal is to raise $1,000, which will then be awarded to a student for the first time later this spring. Hunt and her family, including her dad, Josh Sturmer, and aunt, Linsey Green, will review the applications, set criteria and select the recipient.
What sets this scholarship apart from others, Sunde explained, is that the application doesn't require students to list their grade point average. Top notch grades didn't matter to Sturmer, who instead wanted his students to work hard and never give up, said Sunde. That type of persistence is something his granddaughter has put into practice.
"It makes me so proud of [Sky] because her goals are absolutely huge," said Sunde. "So sometimes when I want to reel her back, I just have to let her have these huge goals."
As for what Sturmer might think about Hunt's plans, the teen was certain: “My grandpa didn’t like much attention," she said, "but he would be proud and happy my family is doing this.”