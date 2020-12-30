For the past 24 years, Marie Sexton has positioned herself in the Medford City Council chambers during the meetings to sit as close to the public as possible.
Though she is considered by many one of the most prominent pillars of the community, she has been known to prefer to remain behind the scenes throughout her work for the city. After more than two decades of service, however, Sexton finished her last city council meeting Monday night.
“I can’t tell you where 24 years went or how they happened,” Sexton said. “I will miss not being in the driver’s seat, but there has to be a time where others use this opportunity, too. I thought it would be selfish to keep on doing it, that’s it. It’s not because I didn’t enjoy it or I didn’t love it and I think that will show in the next few years. I’m not going to just disappear.”
Sexton first ran for the Medford City Council in 1996 and took office in 1997. In a 2017 feature on Sexton’s time on council, she told the People’s Press she had never planned to be a part of the government board. In fact, she pinpointed a zoning issue in her neighborhood in the ‘90s that led her to become aware of a vacant seat on council that nobody was willing to fill.
“Nobody stepped up to the plate,” Sexton said three years ago as she reminisced about the eye-opening journey as a civil servant she embarked on all those years ago.
After she won her first election in 1996, she ran again and won in 2000, 2004 and 2008. On one occasion, she didn’t even campaign. She figured, she said, that the people who were likely to vote already knew her. Either they knew her, liked what she was doing for the community and would vote for her, or they knew her, didn’t much care for what she was doing and would vote for someone else. Either way, she felt there was no reason for her to go door-to-door asking people for their votes, so she didn’t.
Following the 2010 death of her husband, Jerry, Sexton did not file for re-election in 2012. But then, six months later, one of the councilors resigned, once again leaving an opening on the board that required someone to step up to the plate to fill. Sexton was approached by city leaders to once again fill the seat, and she has remained in that seat ever since.
Until January, that is, when Chad Merritt and Mandy Mueller will step into their new roles on the city council. While Merritt and Mueller defeated incumbent Mat Dempsey during November’s election, Sexton did not put herself in the running this time around.
“Everyone has capabilities that can benefit the city – you just have to let them have a shot,” Sexton said, adding that it was reassuring to see six people run for the two open seats. “It’s not because I’m not interested, and I’m not just quitting, but I would have had to ask for another four years and then I would have been here almost 30 – at some point you’re saying no one else can do this, and that’s just not the case.”
Sexton said over the years she has been a part of a lot of controversial discussions on the council, most of them pertaining to big street projects. While she suspects there may have been two or three votes she later rejected, Sexton said none could really come to mind and that her vote to restart the process for the Main Street reconstruction project with the new council in 2021 was certainly not one of them.
“This project got so controversial because people felt like the information wasn’t being shared with those most directly impacted, and while COVID certainly had something to do with that, if nobody is feeling they are being listened to, then that is a problem,” Sexton said. “If there is one thing I’ve always thought I’ve been good at, it is listening to the people. I am not intimidated to listen to them, even if they’re yelling at me. I want all the information and opinions I can get because I’m here to do a good job for them, not because I think I’m the only one with all the answers.”
Though Sexton said she doesn’t have the answers, she certainly comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience. This is why Mayor-elect Danny Thomas has asserted that the veteran will continue to play a crucial role in city government.
“It is so important to me to have an individual there that I can bounce things off of who can look back on the history and past knowledge they have to help support us,” Thomas said, adding that other council members have indicated to him their wish to have Sexton remain involved. “She loves her community, and it is important to have an individual like her around. I feel damn lucky, that’s for sure.”
Thomas said at the organizational meeting scheduled for Jan. 5, he plans to hire Sexton as an independent contractor who will write grants for the city of Medford. According to Thomas, this is an area that Sexton is particularly passionate about and does well.
“Not many people want to keep heading down that direction of giving and giving to the community after 24 years,” Thomas said. “That is an asset you cannot get just anywhere.”
While Sexton is unsure of exactly all the ways she will be able to play a role in Medford’s future, she only knows for sure that she will step up once again whenever it is asked of her.
“I live here, so I’m not going to let the place fall apart if I can still help out,” she laughed. “I care what happens to the town, I am interested in what’s going on and the ways we’re going to get where we need to go. I can still help with that – I don’t need to sit on the council to help.”
But will this be the last of Sexton’s political career? With a knowing laugh, she said likely not.
“It’s in my blood – if an opening becomes available I might just apply again,” Sexton said. “I always took it as an honor that someone would vote for me, and I appreciate the honor of doing all I could for them. I have to give credit to everyone in this community, because the only way we’re going to get anything done is by working together with the ideas and the collaboration of all the people.”