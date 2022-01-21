...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
A Faribault man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly got his truck stuck on Roberds Lake while driving drunk.
Christopher Robert Dwyer, 31, was charged Tuesday in Rice County District Court with first-degree DWI, a felony. He is also facing one gross misdemeanor charge for driving while in violation of the restrictions on his driver's license and one misdemeanor charge for driving a vehicle that was not equipped with a functioning ignition interlock device certified by the commissioner.
According to the criminal complaint, the Rice County Sheriff's Office was dispatched Sunday morning to Roberds Lake Resort for a report of a truck that appeared to have crashed into a wall and a male driver who appeared to have passed out. Deputies, along with the Faribault Fire Department, reportedly located Dwyer asleep in a running truck that was stuck in the snow out on the ice.
Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Dwyer, noted his eyes to be bloodshot and saw what appeared to be vomit on his shirt, according to the report. Dwyer reportedly said he got stuck in the snow and then slept in his truck. Court documents show he declined medical attention and did not appear to have injuries.
According to court records, Dwyer failed the field sobriety tests and decline to provide a breath sample. Dwyer was arrested and transported to the Rice County Law Enforcement Center, where he allegedly provided a breath samples that recorded a 0.13 blood alcohol content.
Court documents show Dwyer has a restriction on his driver's license that any use of alcohol or drugs invalidates it. Dwyer is also reported required to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle, but his truck was not equipped with one.
Dwyer was previously convicted of three other DWIs in Rice County including one on a snowmobile or ATV in 2020 and two others in 2018 and 2017.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.