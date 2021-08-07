Friday was Rose Holz's 24th Relay for Life. For most of those years, her family came to honor her daughter Melissa, now 35, diagnosed with leukemia while still in elementary school.
But two years ago, the Holz family added a second reason to support Rice County's Relay, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society: Rose's husband Carl Holz died from pancreatic cancer in October 2019.
Remembering the lives lost, celebrating those who've beaten cancer and acknowledging the support that kept them moving forward, Rose said, keep her and her family coming back. On Friday, three of her grandchildren helped her turned decorated paper bags into luminarias. Gracelyn, 6; Aubree, 5, and Colson Holz, 3, packed plastic cups with sand which were dumped into the opened bags then topped by a votive candle.
Rose, last year's Rice County Relay honorary chair representing caregivers, says cancer's a "family fight." After twice taking the caregiver role, she's a reluctant expert on the impact cancer has on every family member.
The National Cancer Institute estimated that in 2020 1.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S., and that and 606,520 would die from the disease.
Cancer hits Minnesota hard. It's the leading cause of death in the state. According to the state Department of Health, about four or five out of every 10 Minnesotans will be diagnosed with some type of cancer at some point in their lifetimes.
"Although the cancer mortality rate has decreased by nearly 15% in Minnesota over the past 20 years, one out of four Minnesotans die of cancer," reports the department.
Wendy Karow walked the paved path at the Rice County Fairgrounds, inspecting the hundreds of luminaria, some highly decorated, others done more simply, but all inscribed with the name of a person touched by cancer. Karow came to the relay to honor her mother, Donna Karow, and grandmother, Dorothy Wutschke, both taken by cancer, and Patty Nerude, her best friend's mom, still battling the disease.
Having a friend or family member diagnosed with cancer "is a whole new world," says Karow, acknowledging the seemingly never-ending doctor visits, the awful treatments and side effects, and constant worry that remission is no guarantee.
Tiffany Stanton knows. This year's honorary chair, Stanton spoke to those assembled Friday evening, sharing her cancer story. For several years, Stanton resisted her doctor's recommendation to get a mammogram. But when she finally did, it caught a rare form of breast cancer.
Cancer treatments during COVID were particularly tough, said the Faribault native, as family and friends who can normally be with a patient during treatments couldn't any longer. But Stanton's mother and sister didn't let that stop them, ensuring that even though they were physically separated, Stanton wasn't alone in her fight.
The relay drew area residents of all ages, including teens Maria Fuentes and Justin Delesha.
Fuentes was at the relay to remember her grandmother, Mary Ann Gruber, who died from cancer about eight years ago. Delesha's mother, Kelly Delesha, who had breast cancer, died in 2010.
Despite the heartbreaking losses, the Bethlehem Academy students keep happy memories close. Fuentes recalled secretly sipping coffee in tiny cups with her grandmother, though the cups may have held more cream than coffee. Delesha, who's attended relay for years, remembered his mom's contagious smile and a love of nature he still carries with him.
Remembering is just one part of what relays for life are all about.
"It helped me remember the importance of raising awareness," said Fuentes.
In 29 years, Rice County Relay for Life has raised $2.4 million for the American Cancer Society.