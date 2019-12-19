What started out as a small gala, drawing a crowd of just 250 people to the Lumber Exchange Building's basement in 2015, has nearly quadrupled.
The 2019 Firefighters for Healing (FF4H) Red Tie Gala, an elegant and entertaining fundraising event that supports burn survivors and their families with resources and housing, brought over 900 guests to the Minneapolis Depot Dec. 7.
Among many who have benefited from FF4H is Doug Wilson, vice president of production for Adams Publishing Group who lives near Princeton in central Minnesorta. Following the event of a house fire, Wilson and his family needed a new place to live. Chris Dunker, chair of the FF4H Board, worked with the Wilsons' insurance company through the process of transitioning into a new home. And since Dunker was himself planning to move, it worked out for the Wilsons to move into his former house.
It's evident FF4H sparked a flame that's spread — in a good way. FF4H raised approximately $750,000 at the gala, outdoing its previous record by about $250,000.
"People say to me, 'Why do you think the organization has grown so much?' The real reason is because we’re a volunteer team," said Dunker. " … People see that, and they want to support."
Collaborators in the room gave their donations in large part to support a Transitional Healing Center, which will serve a threefold purpose. The second floor of the building, slated for a May 2020 groundbreaking, will support children in burn recovery and also provide temporary housing for family members and first responders during medical emergencies.
In a five-state region, anyone sustaining burn injuries is typically flown to a trauma center in the Twin Cities. That means family members may travel to the metro area without anywhere to stay for weeks or months. FF4H currently partners with Kraus-Anderson to offer three HQ Apartments to families, but those spaces fill up quickly. The Transitional Healing Center would help meet the temporary housing need for those traveling 60 miles or further to visit family in the burn units.
As a thank you to firefighters and other first responders, the Transitional Healing Center would provide a place for them to stay in the Twin Cities if they, or one of their family members, has a medical emergency of any sort.
Dunker said the organization is close to hitting its $1.5 million goal in making a downpayment for the Transitional Healing Center. George Sherman of Sherman Associates will own the nine-story building, located one block from Hennepin County Medical Center. On the second floor, FF4H will house 12 fully-furnished individual apartments in the 15,000 square-foot region. A skyway connecting the building to the medical center is also part of the vision.
“Every time I think about the fact that we’re even talking about building a building, much less that we’ve launched a successful burn camp for kids, I’m blown away and humbled,” said Dunker. “The big thing is we need awareness, we need people to know we’re there for them. Financial support is greatly needed because don’t get money through the government.”
A life-changing incident
Jake Laferriere, who served a Minneapolis firefighter from 2001 to 2010, started FF4H following a life-altering experience. Like many of those who benefit from FF4H, Laferriere is a burn survivor.
Ever since he was a child, Laferriere aspired to become a firefighter like his dad. After undergoing a competitive process that began when he was just 18, his dream became a reality in January 2001. His career at Station 8 in Minneapolis involved thousands of active fire runs as well as responses to car accidents, gun shot wounds and medical emergencies.
While being a firefighter demanded constant dedication and persistence of Laferriere, his response to one residential house fire in particular, in July 2010, pushed him to a new level of endurance. A backdraft, or an explosive burning that occurs when a fire is starved of oxygen, posed a serious threat to Laferriere. He remembers the house basically blowing up with the floor and ceilings engulfed in flames, but what he also recalls is a beam of sunlight catching his attention at the third-floor window. Laferriere jumped from that window and survived, landing on a porch overhang.
Although he survived this life-threatening experience, Laferriere soon realized his burn injuries marked a painful turning point. With large incisions on his hands, he sustained third- and fourth-degree burns. He stayed in a burn unit just shy of six weeks and underwent 12 surgeries. He compared the burn units to torture chambers.
“The pain was so difficult,” said Laferriere. “I would scream and cry every single day.”
His perspective changed when two little boys were admitted into the burn unit. The brothers had been living in a tent because their family fell on hard times, and the younger brother, a 3-year-old at the time, was playing with a lighter when the tent fire caught. Both boys sustained major burns, and Laferriere saw them every day in recovery. Recognizing the pain he shared with the young brothers put Laferriere on a new trajectory.
“It dawned on me that day my life had changed from being a firefighter to being an advocate for burn survivors,” he said.
Using donation money from the community, Laferriere decided to start sending child burn survivors to a camp in Colorado. He later started Camp RED (Realize Every Dream), a Minnesota camp for burn survivors between ages 6 and 16, in 2017.
Laferriere held the first fundraiser for his cause in 2011. The event started as a beer bash and auction, but it grew significantly as FF4H began attracting attention on a national scale.
In September 2015, Discovery’s American Heroes Channel honored Laferriere as the first recipient of the Red Bandana’s Hero Award. Named for Welles R. Crowther, a firefighter who rescued 18 individuals in the Sept. 11, 2001 World Trade Center attack in New York City, the award recognizes men and women for their courageous, life-saving responses.
“That catapulted into thinking about the big picture,” said Laferriere. “That’s when we started cranking and moving and really growing [FF4H].”
Chris Dunker, chair of the Firefighters for Healing Board, has been a key player in expanding the FF4H network and starting the annual Red Tie Gala. Dunker spearheaded the first golf tournament for FF4H and continued to seek bigger fundraising opportunities thereon out.
“I met [Chris] at the benefit for me back in 2010,” said Laferriere. “He’s been my brother from that day on. I’ve never met such a selfless person in my life. Without him, this organization wouldn’t do what it does.”
Dunker, who attended the benefit via the invitation of a friend, said, "Within 15 minutes of talking to [Jake] I knew I was somehow going to be involved in his mission."
As for his journey from firefighter to advocate, and the success FF4H has accrued, Laferriere said a lot of things happen “in space.”
“Basically what’s ‘in space’ is when no human explanation can transcend what’s happening, and it reassures you you’re at the right place at the right time,” said Laferriere. “It’s our way of being on the right course of action and being on the right path where we need to be. [FF4H] is one of the biggest blessings of my life, and I wouldn’t change it for a thing.”