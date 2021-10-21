For a relatively new advisory board, Faribault's Environmental Commission, has a fairly aggressive work plan.
Among its 2021 goals: increasing awareness of environmental issues and opportunities, and changes to city ordinances related to the environment and what the city can do to become more environmentally friendly.
Sometime later this year, the Commission will suggest the City Council modify the city's ordinance on tall grasses and noxious weeds. According to City Planner Dave Wanberg, liaison to the commission, the proposed ordinance is ready to go, but the board had been waiting on a ruling in a lawsuit involving the city of North Mankato to make its way through the courts.
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled resident Edward Borchardt's natural lawn, thought by some to be overgrown, could not be considered "rank growth," and did not create a nuisance or violate city ordinances, which the court said are vague.
The commission is already working with the city to complete an inventory of trees in the downtown, not just the number and type of trees, Wanberg said during a joint meeting Tuesday with the City Council., but also where there may be a lack of trees. In particular, the city is looking for the location of ash trees, susceptible to the emerald ash borer, which was first found in the city in early 2020.
It's also looking to add pollinators to the Faribault landscape. Plants which attract bees, butterflies and moths are all on the decline, mostly due to a loss of habitat. The board is hoping to help replace some of that lost habitat by encouraging residents to add the plants and/or plant a pollinator garden, similar, though likely smaller in scale to the one at Buckham Memorial Library.
They want the city to contribute as well, and consider creating pollinator gardens or natural prairies on city land that currently sits unused. Doing so, Wanberg said, would reduce maintenance costs.
Most of all, commission members wanted input from the council
"What do you want Faribault to look like?" asked Commission Chair Roger Steinkamp. "We're trying to develop a longer term vision."
Without a budget of its own, the commission is somewhat hemmed in.
"I don't think it takes a lot, but it takes something," said Steinkamp, even to spread its message.
That's where collaborations come in, said Councilor Janna Viscomi who suggested getting the city, county and schools involved. She pointed to students Bethlehem Academy and Shattuck-St. Mary's School who've volunteered for projects that have benefitted the community, including leaf raking, brush clearing and other "yard" chores. Shattuck students were instrumental in helping clean up near the airport following the 2018 tornado.
FFA students at Faribault High School and BA are already interested in getting involved with the Commission, said Steinkamp.
Commission member Dick Huston agreed, noting that he, along with members of the Faribault Rotary and Daikin employees have this year cleaned up much of Crockers Creek's riverbanks along Lyndale Avenue at Seventh Street NW, a project to encourage the growth of native species.
"Teach the kids what (environmentalism) is so they can effectively change their backyards," said Viscomi.