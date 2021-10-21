GO GREEN

• Unsubscribe to print catalogs

• Pick up trash while enjoying outdoor activities.

• Use reusable grocery bags.

• Participate in meatless Mondays.

• Advocate for school districts to make climate change and climate literacy a core feature of their curriculum.

• Advocate for stronger environmental commitments from your college or university.

• Support companies that take an active role against deforestation.

Source: earthday.org