Minnesota will continue to regulate the invasive emerald ash borer despite federal officials announcing on Tuesday the deregulation of the insect effective Jan. 14, 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The invasive insect, which kills ash trees, was discovered in the United States in Michigan in 2002. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has limited the spread of the insect via quarantines, permits and compliance agreements that control the movement of wood that’s potentially home to the insect. However, 35 states including Minnesota have EAB infestations. This led the USDA to reevaluate its role and allow the states to determine future options.
The MDA has been leading the effort to monitor and stop the spread of EAB within the state since its discovery in 2009. The MDA will continue to monitor for EAB in uninfested areas, quarantine newly infested counties and control the movement of wood around the state. Additionally, the department will take over some of the work previously done by the USDA by limiting the movement of ash and firewood from other states into Minnesota, according to the state department.
“We met extensively with the forest products industry, nursery industry, and local and tribal governments regarding their concerns about possible federal deregulation of EAB,” said Minnesota Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Whitney Place. “There was strong interest in maintaining regulations here in Minnesota and we intend to do that for the sake of our urban and natural forests.”
EAB is a threat to the state’s estimated 1 billion ash tree. MDA officials say they have been able to slow the impact of EAB as a result of quarantines that restrict movement of ash and firewood out of infested counties.
Twenty-five of Minnesota’s 87 counties are currently infested with EAB, according to Mark Abrahamson, director of the MDA’s Plant Protection Division.
“That rate of spread across the state in 11 years is 60% slower than most states infested with EAB. Our efforts here have proven effective and it’s important we continue this work,” Abrahamson said.
EAB has been found in both Rice and Steele county and thus the counties are under quarantine.
People may check to see which counties are under quarantine and thus the corresponding regulations for EAB by visiting the MDA’s website at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.