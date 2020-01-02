What would help make 2020 your best year? We have an idea: Explore your virtues. Virtues are universal. They are the essence of who we are, they are the content of our character and the basis of genuine happiness. They are the goodness in you and in every single person on the planet.
What if you took time in 2020 to discover your virtues? Which ones come naturally to you? Which require more effort? What virtues do you see in your family members, friends, students and co-workers? How can you help young people in your life see their own virtues and strengthen their character?
You are invited to discover and explore virtues in yourself and others in a special way during 2020. We are honored to partner with the Faribault Daily News to present 2020 A Year of Virtues. Each Tuesday starting Jan. 7, the Faribault Daily News will feature two virtues for readers to consider.
The virtues are presented through a Character Card*, which provides a description of each unique character quality, their guiding principles, a thought provoking image and an inspirational quote. Each week will also include Reflection Questions to guide you in your personal reflection and to start fascinating conversations. Ask a Kid offers ideas to engage young people too. Special messages on each page will highlight an event in the community or a book, quote or film that relates to virtues.
We encourage individuals, parents, teachers, groups of friends, families, coaches, team leaders, advisors, social directors, well everyone, to use this weekly page. Form a group to have weekly discussions. You may find that these discussions are:
• a way to acknowledge the strengths and qualities in yourself and those around you
• insight into aspirational character qualities
• evidence of character strengths you observe and demonstrate
• a tool to engage in meaningful personal reflection and purposeful conversations
The fun part is that you can also submit photos, stories, artwork, poems or video about any virtue. You might get published in the paper! To submit, use the form on the Faribault Daily News website, southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/forms/virtues.
Check the schedule for the full year of Virtues on the Virtues Project website and in the Tuesday feature in the Faribault Daily News. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram too, and post as often as you wish. Don't worry if you miss a week in the paper – most everything will be posted on the Daily News website and on The Virtues Project Faribault website.
Throughout the year the Virtues will engage your intellect, your heart and your spirit. This is based on human understanding, not on any particular ideology. It was developed and intended for people of all religions and no religion at all. Cultivating good character requires thought, practice and a mindset that believes that change is possible. Recognizing our own character strengths makes them stronger. We can also help shape the character of others by acknowledging the character strengths within them. The practice of acknowledging virtues is the key to cultivating character in ourselves and in others and is essential for improving all our relationships.
You will also see the weekly virtues on FCTV and on the electronic billboard on Hwy 21. We honor and appreciate the following partner organizations: Faribault Daily News, Faribault Public Schools, Faribault Foundation and Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce who are helping promote 2020 as A Year of Virtues.
Are you ready for 52 weeks of inspiration? Discover the power of Virtues to enrich your life and the lives of those around you. Let’s get started!