The Faribault Police Department's newest members got a warm reception last week during a City Council meeting.
Some of the officers, Chief Andy Bohlen said, had been with the department for almost two years, but because of the pandemic, he'd been unable to introduce them publicly as he has typically done.
Bohlen introduced each officer and shared a bit about their background information.
Brad Arens is a Wabasha-Kellogg High School grad who attended law enforcement school at Rochester Community and Technical College. He began working security at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in 2013 with Prairie Island Police Department which patrols the Prairie Island Indian Community Reservation and Treasure Island Casino. He worked for the Prairie Island Police Department for 6½ years before joining the Faribault PD.
Lance Ulrich is an Owatonna High School alum and former member of the Faribault Police Explorer group who joined the Minnesota National Guard after graduation. While in the Army he was in the infantry and deployed to Kenya and Somalia. He is a graduate of Minnesota State University and previously worked as a security officer for Allina Health.
Reed Bartsch graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, then attended Rochester Community and Technical College and Winona State University, graduating with a degree in criminal justice. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Next week, Bartsch will be recognized for his work in making DWI arrests.
Jacob Charlton is a native of Rochester who loves the outdoors, fishing, hiking, camping, kayaking and traveling with his wife.
Brandon McCarthy graduated from Burnsville High School then went to Inver Hills Community College and Hennepin Technical College. He worked security for 7½ years at the Mall of America then in the trades before joining the Faribault Police Department.
Tyler Wilson grew up in Austin. He joined the Austin Explorers program at 14, and volunteered to work for a rural ambulance service before accepting a job as an EMS job in the metro. He was hired with the Albert Lea Police Department then transitioned to the Mower County Sheriff's Department where he worked the past four years. He also volunteers for the Blooming Prairie Ambulance.