Efforts to address Faribault’s notoriously tight rental housing market got another boost after city Planning Commission members green lighted a plan for two 20-unit buildings on the city’s north side.
Although the two buildings would both have 20 units, their layout and footprint would not be identical, and one of the buildings would be built before the other. For parking, the development would include both a 20-stall garage and a surface parking lot.
Funded entirely with private dollars, the new apartment project would be located at 2805 Cardinal Ave. and built by Rick Cashin Construction. The site is conveniently located on the near the city’s northernmost I-35 exit and Northern Industrial Park.
The neighborhood includes commercial, industrial and residential properties in close proximity. Although the property in question is adjacent to residential properties, it is currently zoned Commercial, forcing the developer to apply for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP).
In addition to the CUP, commissioners were also required to approve a variance to move the project forward. That’s because the project is in a wetlands area, and city ordinance requires that a buffer between the development and wetlands. How much of a buffer is necessary is dependent on the results of the project’s wetlands delineation report. Under city ordinance, a 40’ buffer and 15’ setback is required for a high-quality wetland. Lower quality wetlands require far less space.
Due to winter weather, the process of conducting a wetlands delineation is now on hold. However, city Planning Coordinator Peter Waldock told the commission that a portion of the garage and half of the trash enclosure likely would encroach into the protected area.
Waldock said that the variance would cover the entire project, including the second building which is to be completed at a later date. ISG’s Bob Mickelson told commissioners that in order to fit both buildings on the property, the encroachment was unfortunately necessary.
Still, some commissioners expressed concerns about the environmental ramifications of encroaching on the wetlands. Commissioner Sam Temple said that with wetlands increasingly at risk throughout Minnesota, preservation efforts are crucial.
“I’m concerned that we could be setting a bad precedent, where you move the buffer when it works for an individual project,” Temple said. “Wetlands are very important for wildlife and we want to make sure we take this seriously.”
Commissioners Chuck Ackman and Steve White ultimately introduced two crucial amendments that ensured the project’s unanimous backing. White’s proposal would mandate that the trash area be covered, while Ackman’s would require a drainage plan to keep wastewater away from the wetlands.
On the whole, commissioners expressed concern while also noting the need for more affordable housing. Chair Dave Albers said that while he might be more concerned in different circumstances, he trusts Cashin Construction’s strong reputation in the community.
“If we were working with a new developer I would have less sleep tonight,” he said. “But I believe the Cashins will do what needs to be done to keep this secure.”